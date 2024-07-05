Gators Baseball Looking to Add Ole Miss Duo from the Portal
Transfer portal news came out on July 4th that the Florida Gators are hosting former Ole Miss infielder Andrew Fischer this weekend, per Gators Network on X.
In addition to Fischer, former Ole Miss southpaw Liam Doyle has also been linked with the Gators this offseason.
According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, the Gators are “heavily in the mix for Fischer and Doyle.”
It has not been reported yet that Doyle will visit Florida with Fischer, but given their connection, it would not be surprising if they both make their way down to Gainesville this weekend.
For Fischer, he began his career at Duke before joining the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024.
Entering the 2024 season, D1Baseball had Fischer ranked as the best third baseman in their 2025 MLB Draft college prospect rankings.
And he showed why they had him so high on their boards.
He was a .285 hitter across 55 games played last year with the Rebels. Moreover, he hit 20 homers and became the fourth Rebel to hit 20 or more in a season in program history.
Additionally, Fischer led the team in hits (59), RBI (57), triples (2), home runs and total bases (133).
As a result, he was named Second Team All-SEC last year.
If he were to join the Gators, he would most likely slot in at third base as that’s where he played most of his ball games for the Rebels.
For Doyle, he is like Fischer as Ole Miss wasn’t his first stop in college. Before making his way to the Rebels, he was a part of the Coastal Carolina program. In 2024, Doyle posted a 3-4 record and a 5.73 ERA in 14 appearances (9 starts).
While these aren’t glamorous to look at, they don’t tell the full story.
He struck out 84 batters with just 21 walks in just 55.0 innings of work this past year. He also held his opponents to a .240 batting average. Going off these numbers, Doyle is one of the best lefties out there in the portal right now.
And one thing Florida lacks is left-handed pitchers.
As of now, the only returning lefties for the Gators are Pierce Coppola and Frank Menendez. Every other lefty who was on the 2024 roster has either transferred or left for the upcoming draft.
Getting one or both of these players would add to an already impressive transfer class for the Gators this summer.
They have secured commitments from former Miami utility player Blake Cyr, former Jacksonville infielder Justin Nadeau, former Texas Tech infielder Landon Stripling, former Samford pitcher Michael Ross, former Clemson pitcher Billy Barlow and former Stetson outfielder Kyle Jones so far this offseason.
And if it is not obvious yet, Florida is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that they return to Omaha for the third straight year.