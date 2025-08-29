Gators Commit Discusses Season-Ending Injury
Not even a full game into his senior year, Florida Gators four-star commit Kendall Guervil saw his final season under the Friday night lights come to an end prematurely.
The Fort Myers (Fla.) defensive lineman, a top-120 composite player, recorded seven tackles with two for a loss in his season opener, a quick start to a season he believed would be special. Then, as quickly as it started, it was gone. Guervil suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus in Fort Myers' 30-27 win over Mariner.
“It was pretty devastating,” Guervil told Florida Gators on SI. “At first I thought it was a little injury…but when I collapsed to the floor I knew I wasn’t getting back up.”
Guervil was an extremely productive player for the Green Wave between his junior and sophomore seasons, racking up 137 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles in the last two years combined. Already Florida’s third-highest rated composite player, he believed his best was yet to come.
“This was a big season for me,” Guervil said. “The goals that I had set for myself, such as breaking the school sack record and just having a phenomenal season, being able to play with my teammates for the last time.”
Now officially out for the entire season, he will have to keep his mind in the right place and continue to work his way back ahead of the next step in his career.
“I know this isn’t the end of my journey, and God has a plan for me,” Guervil said. “This is just a test He is putting me through. I just have to keep strong and keep a strong faith.”
His football journey will likely continue in Gainesville after shutting down his commitment earlier in the year. While an injury during the recruiting process could bring uncertainty for some, Florida head coach Billy Napier has had a history of sticking with recruits through setbacks.
“Whenever I first got injured in high school, he didn't even blink,” third-year defensive back Aaron Gates said about his similar experience. “He just showed nothing but confidence in me since day one.”
The only interior defensive lineman currently in Florida’s 2026 class, the Gators are certainly hoping the talented Guervil has a successful rehab, excited for what the impact recruit can bring to the Swamp in the future.
