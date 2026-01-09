Gators DL to Return to Program in 2026, per Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators won a major retention on Friday as defensive lineman Brendan Bett has reportedly re-signed with the program. The decision was first reported by On3's Zach Abolverdi.

Bett was one of two Gators reported by Abolverdi to re-sign on Friday, joining corner Ben Hanks III. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: DL Brendan Bett is returning to Florida for the 2026 season, sources tell @GatorsOnline.



STORY: https://t.co/ypGRArxj1I pic.twitter.com/3mO5Iy4pdw — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) January 9, 2026

After a two-year stint at Baylor, which saw him redshirt in 2024 and transfer, Bett had plenty of highs and a major low in 2025 with the Gators. Playing in all 12 games with three starts, he led all interior linemen with 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. His sack total was the second-most on the team behind Jayden Woods and Kamran James, who each had 3.5.

However, Bett had a significant low early in the season. On the final drive of the USF game, Bett spat in a player's face, drawing a 15-yard penalty and extending what would end up being the game-winning drive in the Bulls' upset.

After the incident, Bett drew praise from his teammates and then-head coach Billy Napier for his apology and response by being an impact player on defense.

“I don’t feel like that should affect someone’s career as a whole. It’s an emotional sport. I’m not saying it’s okay to spin on someone because it never is, but to see him shake back and keep being a good player is good to see," edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. said on Nov. 17.

Bett now rejoins a defensive line rotation that includes returning contributors Jamari Lyons, Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud as well as incoming transfers DK Kalu (Baylor) and Emmanuel Oyebadejo (Jacksonville State). Florida also added four-star Kendall Guervil in its 2026 high school class.

With his and Hanks III's re-signings, Florida has all but wrapped up its pending retention efforts with 43 combined reported or confirmed retentions to go with its 18-commit and growing transfer class and 17-recruit high school signing class. The Gators are still expected to add more from the transfer portal over the final week of the window being opened.

Florida currently holds predictions to land Georgia Tech transfer tight end Luke Harpring, who is currently visiting the program, and Auburn transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr., one of the top portal receivers in the country.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More from Florida Gators on SI