Gators Complete Flip for OL Recruit in Impressive 2027 Class

The Florida Gators 2027 recruiting class grew bigger on Thursday after Charlotte (N.C.) William Amos Hough three-star offensive lineman Moreno Fisher committed to the program, he announced on social media. Fisher is the Gators' 27th commitment this cycle.

He ranks as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2027 class. He holds offers from programs such as Florida State, North Carolina and Auburn. He also just recently backed off his pledge to Virginia, putting himself back on the market on Oct. 14.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Moreno Fisher has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 305 OT was previously Committed to Virginia



“Mama I’m home, Go Gators 🐊” https://t.co/VMxpvPYTxS pic.twitter.com/FEVA01pAYK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 12, 2026

Fisher is also fresh off an official visit to Florida. He set foot in Gainesville to watch the Gators take on the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Despite the Gators falling in an ugly fashion, Fisher saw enough on the trip to commit five days later.

“I’m excited to get down there. I can’t wait to put my head down and work and just do great for this program,” Fisher told 247 Sports’ Tyler Harden.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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His recruitment skyrocketed over the past two months. Florida first offered him on Sept. 27. Then, Auburn followed soon after, offering him a scholarship on Oct. 8. Florida State and NC State also threw their hats in the ring in October.

Florida has emphasized offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle. Fisher’s commitment marks the fourth lineman in the class. The crown jewel in the group is Coatesville (Pa.) five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, while four-stars Elijah Hutcheson and Peyton Miller are also in the group.

It is no surprise seeing the Gators attack this position group, though. It has been a weak spot for them this season, and as the season comes to a close, Sumrall mentioned needing to capitalize on the month of November to create recruiting momentum going into the offseason.

“The ‘27 recruiting class is essentially buttoned up. There might be one or two things that could change there, but you're looking at the ‘28 class and you're really targeting the portal,” he said. “And then two, like I told our team this morning about we have a lot to play for. I'm not saying we're there yet, but if we find a way to just go 1-0 every week for the next four weeks, and you look up, who knows where you stand at that point in the chaos we're all in in college football right now.”

Florida’s 2027 Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as eighth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller

5-Star WR Easton Royal

4-Star QB Davin Davidson

4-Star RB Andrew Beard

4-Star WR Tramond Collins

4-Star WR Anthony Jennings

4-Star WR Elias Pearl

4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger

4-Star TE Tommy Douglas

4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson

4-Star OL Peyton Miller

4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler

4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes

4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin

4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith

4-Star CB Amare Nugent

4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain

4-Star CB Raheem Floyd

4-Star S Kailib Dillard

4-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson

3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick

3-Star OL Moreno Fisher

3-Star DL Cain Van Norden

3-Star LB Tre Geathers

3-Star DB Kamauri Whitfield

LS Jaydee Lane

K/P Aaron McWilliams