Tracking the Florida Gators' 2027 Recruiting Class
In this story:
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall has wasted no time in building his first full-fledged recruiting class as the head coach of the Florida Gators, already making his mark in the 2027 recruiting class.
“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players," he said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "It starts here at home. We're privileged to be in the state of Florida which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships.
"We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop.”
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' commits in its 2027 recruiting class, which ranks as high as 10th nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, while also tracking other recruits predicted to choose Florida and its eventual summer official visit slate below.
Commits (5)
QB Davin Davidson - Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
- Rating/ranking: 4-Star, No. 11 QB, No. 120 overall (Rivals)
- Height/weight: 6-6, 215 pounds
- Commitment date: April 9, 2026
- Chose Florida over Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky
- Why Florida, via 247 Sports: "It was really the relationships I've had. Since the first day they got on staff, they called me, they told me I was a priority, and then they came and saw me a few weeks later. I was offered, and the recruiting never really slowed down from there. And then, getting on campus and seeing the practice. That was probably the most electric practice I've ever seen. Offensively, too, really explosive. That's what I'm looking to play in, and they truly care about their players."
- Notable: One of the fastest risers in the class, moving over 700 spots up in the 247 Sports Composite rankings since January.
WR Tramond Collins - Cottondale (Fla.)
- Rating/ranking: 4-Star, No. 4 ATH, No. 103 overall (Rivals)
- Height/weight: 6-2, 190 pounds
- Commitment date: March 11, 2026
- Chose Florida over Alabama, LSU, among others.
- Why Florida, via On3: "(Sumrall) recruits me hard, and he tells and shows me how much they need me to be a part of their team. Every time I talk to him, I don’t question how bad they want me to be a part of their program. He’s put a bunch of effort, but so have the other people on the staff. They’re all showing it.”
- Notable: Previously committed to Florida under the previous staff before de-committing after Sumrall's hiring.
TE Jackson Ballinger - Centerburg (Oh.)
- Rating/ranking: 3-Star, No. 19 TE, No. 417 overall (Rivals TE, 247 Sports Composite overall)
- Height/weight: 6-4, 245 pounds
- Commitment date: Feb. 24, 2026
- Chose Florida over Auburn, Indiana, Vanderbilt, among others.
- Why Florida, via Hightop Sports: "Just the (January) visit like that, where it was my first time meeting the staff, and the staff was having it first interactions... it felt more complete than a visit I've gone on to other schools that are fully together. That just stood out to me, and when I went home, I thought about it... I wanted to commit a week or two after that visit."
- Notable: Florida's first offensive commitment under the new staff. Was also recruited by the previous staff.
OL Maxwell Hiller - Coatesville (Pa.) Area
- Rating/ranking: 5-Star, No. 1 iOL nationally (Rivals Industry)
- Height/weight: 6-5.5, 305 pounds
- Commitment date: April 8, 2026
- Chose Florida over Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State
- Why Florida, via ESPN's Eli Lederman: “I’ve trained with (Phil Trautwein). I’ve watched him work with players. He’s more than a coach for me. He’s my guy. That relationship right there is a huge part of why we got interested in Florida.”
- Notable: Florida's first five-star high school commitment on the offensive line since 2015.
CB Amare Nugent - Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
- Rating/ranking: 4-Star, No.15 CB, No. 117 overall (247 Sports)
- Height/weight: 5-11, 178 pounds
- Commitment date: Jan. 24, 2026
- Chose Florida over Georgia and Indiana
- Why Florida, via On3: “Honestly, when I got on campus and got around everyone, I knew that I was going to commit. Just how they greeted us with all the new coaches there, I was already sure before I gave them the good news, and before Coach Sumrall got as excited as he did. Seeing his reaction may have given me a little extra confirmation, but I was already sure as soon as I got on campus.”
- Notable: Florida's first commitment in the class under Sumrall.
Position Breakdown
- QB (1): Davin Davidson
- RB (0)
- WR (1): Tramond Collins
- TE (1): Jackson Ballinger
- OL (1): Maxwell Hiller
- EDGE (0)
- DL (0)
- LB (0)
- CB (1): Amare Nugent
Predicted to Choose Gators (8)
- 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings
- 4-Star WR Amare Patterson
- 4-Star WR Elias Pearl
- 4-Star Edge Frederick Ards III
- 4-Star DL Tyler Alexander
- 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou
- 4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain (South Carolina commit)
- 3-Star CB Kamauri Whitfield
Others with Gators Among Top Schools (17)
- 4-Star RB Andrew Beard (Top Four: Florida, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee)
- 4-Star WR Julius Jones Jr. (Top Eight: Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas)
- 4-Star WR Jaden Upshaw (Top Four: Florida, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M)
- 4-Star WR Trenton Yancey (Top 10: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas)
- 4-Star TE George Lamons (Top Four: Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Louisville)
- 4-Star iOL Jordan Agbanoma (Top Five: Florida, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M)
- 4-Star iOL Terrance Smith (Top Five: Florida, Auburn, LSU, Rutgers, Tennessee)
- 4-Star OT Carter Jones (Top 10: Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Virginia Tech)
- 4-Star EDGE Adriel Rojas (Top Seven: Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt)
- 4-Star LB Joakim Gouda (Top Five: Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas)
- 4-Star LB Roman Igwebuike (Top 12: Florida, Clemson, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC)
- 4-Star CB Jaden Carey (Top Seven: Florida, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon)
- 4-Star CB Chase Johnson (Top Five: Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami)
- 4-Star CB Bryce Williams (Top Six: Florida, Clemson, Georgia, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas)
- 4-Star S Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (Top 10: Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, USC)
- 4-Star S Zayden Gamble (Top 4: Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State)
- 4-Star ATH Braden Gordon (Top Five: Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25