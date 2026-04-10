Tracking the Florida Gators' 2027 Recruiting Class

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall has wasted no time in building his first full-fledged recruiting class as the head coach of the Florida Gators, already making his mark in the 2027 recruiting class.

“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players," he said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "It starts here at home. We're privileged to be in the state of Florida which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships.

"We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop.”

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' commits in its 2027 recruiting class, which ranks as high as 10th nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, while also tracking other recruits predicted to choose Florida and its eventual summer official visit slate below.

Commits (5)

QB Davin Davidson - Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Davin Davidson has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’6 215 QB from Sarasota, FL chose the Gators over Auburn, Georgia, and Kentucky



“History repeats itself…Gator Nation, See you at the top!”https://t.co/hiW5oUWr1I pic.twitter.com/eHK17jGKzq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2026

Rating/ranking: 4-Star, No. 11 QB, No. 120 overall (Rivals)

Height/weight: 6-6, 215 pounds

Commitment date: April 9, 2026

Chose Florida over Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky

Why Florida, via 247 Sports: "It was really the relationships I've had. Since the first day they got on staff, they called me, they told me I was a priority, and then they came and saw me a few weeks later. I was offered, and the recruiting never really slowed down from there. And then, getting on campus and seeing the practice. That was probably the most electric practice I've ever seen. Offensively, too, really explosive. That's what I'm looking to play in, and they truly care about their players."

Notable: One of the fastest risers in the class, moving over 700 spots up in the 247 Sports Composite rankings since January.

WR Tramond Collins - Cottondale (Fla.)

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Tramond Collins has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 ATH from Cottondale, FL decommitted from the Gators in December



He’s ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300



“Back like I never left”https://t.co/57hhBySNjC pic.twitter.com/CeDPDJbg43 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 11, 2026

Rating/ranking: 4-Star, No. 4 ATH, No. 103 overall (Rivals)

Height/weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Commitment date: March 11, 2026

Chose Florida over Alabama, LSU, among others.

Why Florida, via On3: "(Sumrall) recruits me hard, and he tells and shows me how much they need me to be a part of their team. Every time I talk to him, I don’t question how bad they want me to be a part of their program. He’s put a bunch of effort, but so have the other people on the staff. They’re all showing it.”



Notable: Previously committed to Florida under the previous staff before de-committing after Sumrall's hiring.

TE Jackson Ballinger - Centerburg (Oh.)

Rating/ranking: 3-Star, No. 19 TE, No. 417 overall (Rivals TE, 247 Sports Composite overall)

Height/weight: 6-4, 245 pounds

Commitment date: Feb. 24, 2026

Chose Florida over Auburn, Indiana, Vanderbilt, among others.

Why Florida, via Hightop Sports: "Just the (January) visit like that, where it was my first time meeting the staff, and the staff was having it first interactions... it felt more complete than a visit I've gone on to other schools that are fully together. That just stood out to me, and when I went home, I thought about it... I wanted to commit a week or two after that visit."

Notable: Florida's first offensive commitment under the new staff. Was also recruited by the previous staff.

OL Maxwell Hiller - Coatesville (Pa.) Area

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 1 IOL in the 2027 Class chose the Gators over Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State



“Chomp Chomp”https://t.co/CoftALWzGS pic.twitter.com/a3IHbt4AhE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

Rating/ranking: 5-Star, No. 1 iOL nationally (Rivals Industry)

Height/weight: 6-5.5, 305 pounds

Commitment date: April 8, 2026

Chose Florida over Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State

Why Florida, via ESPN's Eli Lederman: “I’ve trained with (Phil Trautwein). I’ve watched him work with players. He’s more than a coach for me. He’s my guy. That relationship right there is a huge part of why we got interested in Florida.”

Notable: Florida's first five-star high school commitment on the offensive line since 2015.

CB Amare Nugent - Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Amare Nugent has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 180 CB chose the Gators over Georgia and Indiana



“All glory to the man above 🙏🏾!! Let’s work #GatorNation”https://t.co/fnuqPZ2t6n pic.twitter.com/GDUZrRvWBI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 25, 2026

Rating/ranking: 4-Star, No.15 CB, No. 117 overall (247 Sports)

Height/weight: 5-11, 178 pounds

Commitment date: Jan. 24, 2026

Chose Florida over Georgia and Indiana

Why Florida, via On3: “Honestly, when I got on campus and got around everyone, I knew that I was going to commit. Just how they greeted us with all the new coaches there, I was already sure before I gave them the good news, and before Coach Sumrall got as excited as he did. Seeing his reaction may have given me a little extra confirmation, but I was already sure as soon as I got on campus.”

Notable: Florida's first commitment in the class under Sumrall.

Position Breakdown

QB (1): Davin Davidson

RB (0)

WR (1): Tramond Collins

TE (1): Jackson Ballinger

OL (1): Maxwell Hiller

EDGE (0)

DL (0)

LB (0)

CB (1): Amare Nugent

Predicted to Choose Gators (8)

4-Star WR Anthony Jennings

4-Star WR Amare Patterson

4-Star WR Elias Pearl

4-Star Edge Frederick Ards III

4-Star DL Tyler Alexander

3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou

4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain (South Carolina commit)

3-Star CB Kamauri Whitfield

Others with Gators Among Top Schools (17)