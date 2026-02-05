Gators Crack Top Five for 2027 Four-Star OL

Just five days after news broke that Phil Trautwein would be joining Jon Sumrall’s staff in Gainesville, the new Florida Gators’ offensive line coach extended an offer to Locust Grove (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Timi Aliu. Since, the budding relationship has put Florida in a good spot for the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Under Armour All-American heading into spring.

“My relationship with Coach Traut is amazing. He's a great coach that can relate and he also has a great relationship with all of his recruits,” Aliu told Florida Gators on SI. “UF is in the top 5 in my recruitment as of right now.”

Having played football for just two years, Aliu already sits as one of the more respected prospects at his position in the 2027 class, rated as the No. 17 tackle and No. 184 overall recruit by Rivals. The imposing lineman dominated in 2025, recording at least one pancake in every game while helping Locust Grove High School to a 9-2 record.

Amongst a growing list of offers that includes Tennessee, Georgia and LSU, Florida has continued to stand out for the offensive lineman as the Gators make the position a priority this cycle. Under Trautwein, Florida has been extremely aggressive with a multitude of premium prospects, with the well-respected and experienced former Gator player looking to re-establish the standard of a line he once captained.

“He knows how to make stuff simple for players which gives us a huge advantage,” Aliu said. “Outside of football he makes it clear that he will always be there which is huge.”

Aliu is yet another prospect that Florida seems to be building a strong foundation for as the Gators turn their attention from the transfer portal and 2026 recruiting class to the next cycle, while the Locust Grove prospect is yet another Georgia native that Sumrall and staff have targeted as of recent.

Though in-state recruits have seemed to be a priority for the new regime, a presence and proximity to the neighboring state brimming with talent has helped the university dominate on the gridiron in the past, something Sumrall looks to find again.

“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players. It starts here at home… We don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships," Sumrall said on the opportunities for recruiting at the University during his introductory press conference. "We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop.”

Aliu is undoubtedly a player that classifies amongst the top talent that Florida will need to land in hopes of returning to prominence in the current college football landscape, with the early Trautwein relationship making the blue-chip one to watch for the Gators as the 2027 cycle transpires.

