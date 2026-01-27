Gators Nearing Top Of Ascending WR’s List After Impressive Junior Day Visit

The Florida Gators have been consistent in their pursuit of rising Bluffton (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson, with Jon Sumrall and staff possibly pushing into the lead for the explosive wideout after a strong first in-person impression over the weekend.

“(They) are up there for sure,” Patterson told Florida Gators on SI on if Florida has emerged as an early leader in his recruitment. “The new staff impressed me with the standard they set for the program and how energetic the whole staff is.”

After a 1,000-yard junior season, Patterson (6-0, 180 pounds) is one of the more sought-after prospects at his position in his 2027 class, earning over 30 Division I offers so far. Amongst a list of premier programs in pursuit, such as Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State, the Gators have still managed to stand out.

“The energy from the staff and the love they show me and my family,” Patterson said on what has helped Florida stand apart. “They are a strong contender.”

Florida will have an opportunity to continue to rise in Patterson's eyes this summer when he takes his official visit from June 11-13.

Patterson has visited Gainesville multiple times throughout his recruiting process already, though the trip for Junior Day was his first under the new staff. The weekend included a bevy of high-profile targets for Florida, with the Gators making plenty of noise on the recruiting trail, something Sumrall has prioritized since earning the job.

“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent coming out of high school. That excites me.”

Likely to be a riser in the rankings this cycle, Patterson is an out-of-state talent that would be huge in helping the new regime build a strong first recruiting class in Gainesville, while Sumrall and staff have seen some help in selling the program to the speedy receiver as well.

“I’ve been talking with a few guys on the roster and building connections,” Patterson said. “Guys like Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III.”

Florida’s duo of Wilson and Brown III will be an impressive pitch for Gators receiving targets in the 2027 class and into the near future, with the talented freshman combining to make one of the top young pairs in the entire nation. Their impact in year one, recording a combined 686 receiving yards despite both missing multiple games due to injury, could help the Gators in their recruiting efforts for years to come.

“I really loved how they used the young receivers this past season…It really opened my eyes on this Florida team,” 2028 receiver John Matthews told Florida Gators On SI.

“It showed me that I can also go in as a freshman and play early on,” four-star Anthony Jennings previously told Florida Gators on SI.

As it stands, Florida seems in a good position to possibly add Patterson as the next talented young wideout to dawn the Orange and Blue, though it is still early on in the 2027 cycle. The elite prospects will be back in Gainesville for an official visit in June, while the clear priority target for the Gators will likely be one to watch as Sumrall and staff look to build their first recruiting class at the program.

