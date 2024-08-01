Gators Get Depth for Upcoming Season with JuCo DL Commitment
JuCo defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown announced his commitment to Florida Gators football. He’ll join the team for the upcoming 2024 season.
The 6-foot-8, 290-pound lineman was redshirted at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He reclassified and enrolled at UF for the upcoming fall semester.
He will join the team as a preferred walk-on. He will have the opportunity to get a scholarship starting next season once the things get more flexible, per Swamp 247.
Brown was offered by the Gators when he visited Gainesville on Saturday. He originally intended to wait to decide on a commitment but the plans changed.
He spent plenty of time in Gainesville over the past week and knew it was the place for him. He took the opportunity and ran with it.
“It’s a big step man,” Brown told On3's Keith Niebuhr. “I never thought I would get offered by an SEC school. It’s a blessing. I’ve never been in Gainesville myself, but to experience The Swamp, and go around campus — I never thought it would be this big. It was a good experience.”
Brown couldn’t overstate what it meant to get the chance to play for a major program.
“I never thought it would be a moment like this where I get offered by a team that I’ve seen on television. It’s just a blessing to come here.”
Brown also received an offer from the Utah State Aggies.
He said the Gators like a lot of attributes ranging from his on the field ability to size and attitude.
He is originally from the state of Florida attending Heritage in Palm City.