Gators Land Second Commit of 2027 Class

The Florida Gators on Tuesday landed its first offensive commit of the 2027 class with Centerburg (Oh.) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger pledging to the program.

Ballinger (6-5, 230 pounds) is now Florida's second commit of the class alongside four-star defensive back Amare Nugent and chose the Gators over offers from Indiana, Missouri, Ole Miss and Auburn, among others.

Ballinger's commitment also comes a month after visiting the program over multiple days, his fourth visit on campus. He was previously targeted by former head coach Billy Napier, who also reoffered Ballinger after becoming the head coach at James Madison.

Ballinger is set to take an official visit to Florida from June 4 through June 6.

After his visit last month, Ballinger praised new head coach Jon Sumrall and new tight ends coach Evan McKissack, while calling the visit "fantastic." McKissack also did an in-home visit with Ballinger on Jan. 18 before Ballinger's trip to Gainesville.

“I feel like I walked away with a great feel about the type of character that's in the building," he said, according to 247 Sports' Tyler Harden.

With Ballinger's commitment, Florida is now up to two commits in its 2027 class but could see the group continue to grow with multiple recruits either heavily considering or being predicted to choose the Gators.

Of note, Florida has predictions to land Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, Willington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield, who was previously committed to Tennessee.

Florida is also heavily involved in the recruitments of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star receiver Anthony Jennings, Bluffton (S.C.) four-star receiver Amare Patterson, Key West (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Josh Johnson, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee and Coatesville (Pa.) Area five-star interior lineman Maxwell Hiller, who has the Gators in his top four.

While Florida has made it a priority to target high-profile in-state recruits, a commitment from Ballinger and consideration from Patterson and Hiller solidifies a promise made by Sumrall to attract talent from all over the country.

“It starts here at home," he said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "We're privileged to be in the state of Florida, which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships.

“We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop."