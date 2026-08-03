Three Non-QB Position Battles to Watch During Gators' Fall Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators open fall camp on Wednesday, taking the next step towards the 2026 season.

While there are high hopes for Jon Sumrall's first season leading the program, there are also plenty of question marks on its roster. The quarterback battle between Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo headlines, but other position battles across the roster could be just as, if not more, important.

That being said, here are three non-quarterback position battles to keep an eye on during fall camp.

Right Tackle

Florida offensive lineman Caden Jones (63) | Courtesy of UAA Communications

During SEC Media Day, Sumrall admitted that there is still an open battle across the entire offensive line as he and position coach Phil Trautwein work to find the best grouping. Contenders have emerged, and it appears, at least from an outsider's point of view, that all but right tackle have a clear favorite.

Penn State transfer Eagan Boyer seems likely to be the left tackle, while left guard Knijeah Harris returns as a multi-year starter. Center Harrison Moore and right guard TJ Shanahan Jr. garnered praise for setting the tone, making them the favorites at those spots, which leaves right tackle as the one to watch the most.

Transfer Emeka Ugorji, who started at the position as a true freshman at Stanford, and returning starter Caden Jones are the two main contenders. Ugorji struggled in his time with the Cardinal but has made considerable strides since arriving on campus.

"I'm excited to have him. He's gonna play for us. You'll see him on the field," Trautwein said during spring camp. "Don't know when, don't know where, but I know that he will because of his mentality and his mindset. And he's helping me build the culture. He's every day attacking and doing everything we do to get on the field.”

Jones emerged as a starter midway through the season after replacing a struggling Bryce Lovett. While cross-training at both tackle spots, he could see time on both sides of the line.

"He's competing. He's getting better. He's working on it," Trautwein said during spring camp. "The great thing is he's willing. Some guys and some people in the world don't want to do something they're not good at. So it's kind of cool to see."

Wildcards to keep an eye on at both tackle spots are redshirt freshman TJ Dice Jr. and redshirt sophomore Fletcher Westphal.

Tight End

Florida tight end Amir Jackson (7) | Courtesy of UAA Communications

Florida only returns two tight ends from last year's team in redshirt sophomore Amir Jackson, who was the third tight end in the rotation last season, and redshirt freshman Micah Jones. Transfers Luke Harpring, Lacota Dippre and Evan Chieca make up the rest of the contenders, while freshmen Heze Kent and Tripp Brown Jr. and former Jacksonville University basketball player Jaylen Jordon are expected to provide depth.

Jackson, Harpring and Dippre appear to be the favorites due to their relative experience, with Jackson and Harpring holding the edge after spring camp, according to offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

"We got a lot of moving parts really in that room. All different skill sets," he said after the spring game. "You'll see all those guys on the field. But the two that really stuck out this spring were Amir and Luke as far as what they can do in the passing game."

While he only totaled three catches for 29 yards and one touchdown last season, Jackson appeared in 11 games and has consistently garnered praise for his athletic ability. Position coach Evan McKissack said he grew tremendously from a "mental standpoint" during spring camp.

"I think Amir's done a great job," he said. "... I mean that joker’s in here practicing formations, aligning, assignment, execution, and I think that's been a really big focal point for his growth. That way he can play fast, because he is fast. I mean, heck, he clocked about 20 miles an hour a couple of weeks ago, and everybody's like, ‘Golly this Joker's got it’. And so it's in there. I'm excited, we got some other pieces around him that's also going to make him compete to be his best.”

Harpring, meanwhile, has an edge due to his time at Georgia Tech, where he played under Faulkner. He caught 13 passes for 158 yards last season. Despite having an advantage with experience in the offense, McKissack said Harpring's coachability has been key.

"He has some well-roundedness in knowing the offense, but I think its made him stand out a little bit is that he’s coachable. That’s what I told him," he said. "I made a big ole sheet of paper after our first scrimmage. At the very bottom it was like if you are coachable, guess what, you will play. That’s what we’re after right now. It’s a race."

Dippre, who started 13 games at tight end for James Madison last season and recorded 17 catches for 192 yards and three scores, has the most production and has received praise for his physicality and quickness with learning the offense, making him the strongest contender to overtake Harpring and Jackson in the rotation.

Corner

Florida Gators corner Ben Hanks III (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida exited spring camp with four main contenders within the corner rotation in Cormani McClain, Dijon Johnson, Ben Hanks III and J'Vari Flowers. Johnson, coming off an offseason knee procedure, could be limited to start fall camp, giving the other three opportunities to solidify their standings in the rotation.

Hanks III, despite only playing in three games last season, stands out after having one of the better spring camps among the roster, which included an interception in one of the scrimmages. At one point during spring, Sumrall said Hanks III was the most consistent corner in pass defense.

"He’s been real good, especially as a young guy," veteran safety DJ Coleman said last spring. "He shows a lot of traits that more veteran guys have. He knows how to read. He knows how to read the routes. His play recognition is very good and he doesn’t shrink to the moment. He always rises when the play comes to him.”

McClain, who started six games in 10 appearances last season, and Flowers, who played in all 12 games, had relatively quiet camps last spring but did some good things, according to Sumrall. With Hanks III emerging and Johnson down, the battle for the second corner spot appears to be between McClain and Flowers.

Wildcards at the position to keep an eye on are redshirt freshman Onis Konanbanny, transfer Jordy Lowery and freshmen CJ Hester and CJ Bronaugh.

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