Gators Enter Race for Rising 2027 Quarterback

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney three-star quarterback Davin Davidson spent less than an hour on campus before officially earning an offer from Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators over their weekend junior day event, with Florida now joining the race for one of the biggest recent risers in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Davidson, now the composite 31st-ranked quarterback in his class after a sizable bump from 71st just a week ago, was a state champion at Cardinal Mooney in 2025, throwing for 2,497 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Cougars. Listed at 6-foot-6.5 and 215 pounds, the gunslinger has recently become a highly sought-after recruit due to his elite traits, picking up offers from Florida, Miami, North Carolina, FSU, Auburn and others all in the last 10 days.

The Florida #Gators officially offered 3⭐️ QB Davin Davidson on his visit to Gainesville this weekend.



The Sarasota QB has all the traits to be the biggest riser in the 2027 class. Has one of the most live arms in the country.👀 pic.twitter.com/1c8MRbWhzH — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 24, 2026

The rise for Davidson comes after just his first full season starting at the high school level, standing as the backup quarterback for Cardinal Mooney in 2024 behind Stanford commit Devin Mignery. After earning the starting job as a Junior, he would lead the Cougars to a 14-1 record and a Florida state title, finishing as the best scoring offense in Florida.

The talented in-state prospect had seen interest from the last Gators staff, with Sumrall and Florida now seeming to be a team to watch as his recruitment picks up.

While the staff have been aggressive in their pursuit of four-star Champ Monds IV. this cycle, seemingly their top target at the position, and also still sit as a contender for five-star Elijah Haven, that has not stopped them for showing serious investment in Davidson, with Sumrall and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock visiting the ascending prospect at his school in Sarasota just two days after his visit to Gainesville.

Gators’ head coach Jon Sumrall and QB Coach Joe Craddock visited 2027 QB Davin Davidson today.



Lots of interest on both sides. pic.twitter.com/M2SkqJSg8S — Dan Thompson (@DKThompson) January 26, 2026

Florida could possibly look to land two quarterbacks in the new staff’s first recruiting cycle in Gainesville, with Monds IV. and Davidson seemingly the top options currently. Once a leader for the five star Haven under Billy Napier, the Gators have somewhat eased off the Louisiana target as Alabama heads into his announcement in a good position, shifting focus to the two heavily pursued in-state talents instead.

As it stands, Florida looks to be a serious contender for Davidson, with a long way to go before any decision is likely to be made. The ascending quarterback will likely only continue to rise in the rankings as he heads into his senior year, with Sumrall and Florida expected to continue their heavy pursuit in hopes of keeping the in-state talent in state at the university.

