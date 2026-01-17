Gators Make Top Four for Nation's No. 1 QB in 2027 Class

The Florida Gators are making headways in its 2027 recruiting efforts, none more notable than that of five-star quarterback Elijah Haven. Despite a coaching change, Haven is still heavily considering the Gators under new head coach Jon Sumrall. On Friday, he listed Florida among his top four schools alongside Georgia, Alabama and Auburn.

Haven (6-5, 215 pounds) is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country by 247 Sports and the No. 1 quarterback in the class by 247 Sports and ESPN.

NEWS: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven is down to 4 Schools, a source tells @Rivals



The 6’5 215 QB totaled 4,714 yards and 73 TDs this season (Louisiana state record)



He’s the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/WorRVGSus3 pic.twitter.com/VbnWN9vXd4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2026

Haven's ties to Florida since he began his recruitment are extensive with then-head coach Billy Napier leading the way, even once receiving a prediction to land Haven from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman back in August. The Gators hosted Haven for an unofficial visit on Oct. 4, a mere two weeks before Napier's firing.

Since then, Alabama has been the team to watch. On Oct. 20, a day after Napier's firing, Wiltfong and Spiegelman flipped their predictions to Alabama, with On3 Florida insider Corey Bender joining on Nov. 10. Additionally, 247 Sports Alabama insider Brett Greenberg also gave a prediction for the Crimson Tide to land the talented passer on Nov. 6.

It's no surprise many of the most high-profile schools have heavily targeted Haven with what is becoming one of the best high school careers in Lousiana history. Last season at Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School, Haven accounted for 4,713 yards and a state-record 73 touchdowns, which included 63 through the air.

In three years, Haven has accounted for 9,274 yards and 134 touchdowns through the air and another 2,375 yards and 44 touchdowns rushing. 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins broke down Haven's traits in his official scouting report.

"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character... Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket. Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch.

Should Haven choose Florida, he would continue a trend of blue-chip quarterback prospects choosing the Gators after former five-star DJ Lagway (2024), four-star Tramell Jones Jr. (2025) and, most-recently, Will Griffin (2026).

The Gators currently have no commitments in its 2027 recruiting class but are in a position to build the class this offseason as Sumrall hosts multiple prospects in the coming weeks and months.

More From Florida Gators on SI