Gators Flip OL Commit from FSU
Positives results from Florida Gators big recruiting weekend have arrived again as Florida State offensive line commit Daniel Pierre Louis flipped his verbal commitment to the Gators on Monday.
Pierre Louis becomes the 14th commit for the Gators in the 2025 class and just the first offensive lineman for the Gators this cycle.
Pierre Louis, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Loxahatchee, Fla., and ranks as a 3-star prospect in the 2025 high school recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.
Vanderbilt, NC State and Florida State are among those who have reportedly offered the offensive lineman.
This decision from Pierre Louis isn’t too surprising, though.
Despite originally committing to the Seminoles back in October, they recently made some coaching changes that might have directly impacted his recruitment.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell made the decision to move on from offensive line coach Alex Atkins in the midst of a rough season it has been offensively for his team. This is big as relationships are a driving factor sometimes for recruits and with his main recruiter gone at FSU, the connection could have significantly faded.
It also helps that he was in Gainesville this weekend, and after this visit wrapped up, the predictions started to roll in on multiple recruiting services for him to flip his commitment to Billy Napier and the Gators.
This is now the second prospect in the past two days that the Gators have stolen from the Seminoles after flipping four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., who committed to the Gators on Sunday. Florida also landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Stephon Shivers on Monday.