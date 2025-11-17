Gators Could Lose Commit as Rivals Predicts Flip to Texas A&M
It goes from bad to worse for the Florida Gators. A couple of days after falling to Ole Miss, On3’s Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong predicted Gators four-star edge rusher commit KJ Ford to flip to SEC foe Texas A&M.
That is now the second player to be projected to fall out of the Gators’ 2026 recruiting class. The other is four-star cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh, who is also one of their highest-rated pledges.
Ford ranks as the No. 112 overall player in the 2026 class and No. 16 overall edge rusher, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
He had committed to Florida back in July over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M. There were even murmurs that Alabama had taken the lead shortly before his announcement.
However, Florida fended off the late pursuit to win out for the elite Duncanville (Texas) edge rusher.
Unfortunately for the Gators, it seems all for not.
That does mean all is lost for the Gators' 2026 class, though. There are still several high-profile recruits within it.
The Gators still hold pledges from three four-star receivers. Those are Davian Groce, the No. 71 overall prospect and No. 7 receiver; Justin Williams, the No. 156 overall prospect and No. 23 receiver; and Marquez Daniel, the No. 218 overall prospect and No. 37 receiver.
Moreover, Williams has been vocal about keeping the class intact ahead of National Signing Day.
“Just getting everybody together, locking in. Everybody knows the plan. We're staying Gators," he told Florida Gators on SI last week.
Additionally, there are many other blue-chip prospects in the class. Four-star signal caller Will Griffin, four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star safety Kaiden Hall and four-star offensive lineman Tyler Chukuyem are just some of the prized recruits of the class.
Hall is also a recruit to keep an eye on after a visit to Ole Miss.
It is also easy to see why there have been few decommitments from recruits. Outside of Napier being let go, everything has been business as usual for the Gators staff, with interim head coach Billy Gonzales leading the recruiting efforts.
"We're still actively recruiting our players. It's no different than anything else," he said. "We're still communicating on a daily basis, sending texts and sending emails, and getting a chance to talk to them on the phone. They're still Florida Gators. We're still Florida Gator coaches, and we're still recruiting our student-athletes to come to this university."
Florida’s class currently ranks as the No. 13 overall class, according to Rivals 2026 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings.