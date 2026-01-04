Top Programs Considered in the Mix for Gators Transfer Jayden Woods

The Florida Gators are up against tough competition for getting star freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods back in the fold for 2026. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday that Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, Missouri and Ohio State are the schools Florida is fighting for his talents.

Woods appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman last season. He started two of them, recording 28 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Additionally, he was the first Gator true freshman since Johnnie Church in 1992 to end the year in the lead or tied for the lead on the team in sacks.

Many fans were hoping to see him back in the Orange and Blue uniform next season, but he did not answer their prayers going into the new year, as he entered the portal.

Furthermore, he could be competing with the Gator next fall based on which schools are standing out for him at the moment. The Gators have Missouri and Texas on their 2026 schedule.

However, there is still a chance Woods returns to Florida, Fawcett stated in his post on X.

Gators head coach Jon Sumrall has not been totally blindsided by Woods’ decision, though. Sumrall and the Gators have been in contact with multiple edges in the portal, should Woods spurn a return.

Florida is among the top schools for Miami (Ohio) standout edge Adam Trick, who visited campus this past weekend, according to On3’s Corey Bender. Trick logged 59 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2025.

The Gators are also giving Tulane edge rusher Jordan Norman a hard look, which is no surprise given the connections he has to the staff. Norman tallied 28 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and six sacks last season in 14 games played. According to Bender, he and Florida are in the process of setting up a campus visit.

There have been tons of activity early into the transfer portal window for the Gators. Florida is in the mix for several talented transfers, including Jacksonville State’s Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Baylor’s DJ Coleman, Penn State’s TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer, Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo, New Mexico’s Dorian Thomas and Iowa State’s Jontez Williams.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

