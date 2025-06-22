Gators Land First Commit in 2027 Class

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Tramond Collins (2027) has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 185 ATH from Cottondale, FL chose the Gators over Tennessee, Auburn, & others



Ranked as the No. 4 ATH in ‘27 (On3)



“Finally home, Go Gators🐊”https://t.co/ud2k1wdp7q pic.twitter.com/RvDoE3Iddd