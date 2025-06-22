Gators Land First Commit in 2027 Class
The Florida Gators officially have its first commit in the class of 2027.
Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins on Saturday committed to the Gators on Saturday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced on X. Collins is being recruited as a receiver by Florida and ranks as the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 4 athlete in the class of 2027, according to On3.
Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn are among the schools to have offered Collins.
Playing in 10 games last season, Collins totaled 402 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 13 receptions, according to MaxPreps. He also slotted in as a running back for his offense as a sophomore, rushing the ball 31 times for 661 yards and nine touchdowns. Moreover, he logged a 100-yard rushing touchdown.
Collins was one of many talented 2027 prospects in Gainesville on Saturday for Florida’s Grill in the Ville recruiting event. While the Gators are still focused on rounding out its 2026 class, Saturday's event, paired with Friday's Friday Night Lights camp, gave the Gators a chance to lay the groundwork in the 2027 cycle.
However, from here, the Gators will be heavily invested in rounding out their 2026 class, which currently consists of 13 commits and is expected to grow before the season begins. Offensive line targets Desmond Green and Claude Mpouma, both of whom are either predicted to choose Florida or have name the Gators as their leader, will announce their decisions in the upcoming days.
Additionally, Florida holds predictions to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris, who was on campus this weekend for the recruiting events, as well as four-star receiver Somourian Wingo and four-star defensive back CJ Hester.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.