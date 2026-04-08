Gators Land First Five-Star OL Commit Since 2015

Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have earned the commitment of elite 2027 offensive line prospect Maxwell Hiller, the composite fifth-best player in the entire country and top interior offensive lineman recruit in his class.

Hiller, a Pennsylvania native with a long-standing relationship to the new Gators’ offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, has been at the very top of Florida’s recruiting board since Sumrall and his staff took over in Gainesville.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 1 IOL in the 2027 Class chose the Gators over Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State



“Chomp Chomp”https://t.co/CoftALWzGS pic.twitter.com/a3IHbt4AhE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, the All-American prospect is the first five-star offensive lineman to commit to the Gators since Martez Ivey in 2015. Moreover, he is the second-highest rated Florida commit at the position all time, tied with 2012 signee DJ Humphries.

The priority target had called the Gators the leader in his recruitment ahead of a recent visit to Gainesville, with Florida quickly overcoming the previous frontrunner, Alabama, amongst other premier programs in contention, such as Ohio State and Tennessee.

The trip was a part of a huge weekend filled with important visitors for Florida, with Hiller headlining a group that also included five-star OT Kennedy Brown, five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III and many others.

While Hiller becomes just the fourth commit in the Gators' 2027 class and first on the offensive line, his decision continues a strong momentum that Sumrall and staff have built on the trail early on. The staff has consistently targeted high-profile prospects as well, with the newest addition a perfect example of the type of player they hope to land consistently at Florida.

“This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “... Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent... That excites me.”

Florida’s aggressiveness on the trail has been specifically noticeable regarding the offensive line, where the former Gator and national champion Trautwein has made strong pushes for a multitude of top prospects.

While the Gators are serious contenders for many of the highest-rated recruits at the position, the unit coach, Trautwein, remains specific in who the program is targeting.

“I’m going to be real, like, five stars, four stars, aren’t why I recruit a kid, I’m going to recruit kids that love football, that want to be developed, that understand that development is first and also relationships. If they happen to be a five-star that’s great but if you look at my track record, the guys that I actually had as first-rounders, they were all three stars and Zion Johnson is a zero star,” Trautwein said on his approach to recruiting. “... I have to weed through, make sure that they do have talent, they can bend, they can come off the ball, they have great strength and power and all of that stuff… but as long as they want to be great, those are the kind of guys that build relationships with me, and I can push them every single day.”

With Hiller now the first blue-chip commitment for Trautwein since his return to the program, keep an eye out for more to come as the Gators' momentum grows even stronger on the 2027 trail this spring.