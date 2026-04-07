Florida Gators Recruit Round-Up: Two Targets Receive Predictions, One Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators had a positive Tuesday on the recruiting front, receiving predictions for two 2027 targets and one of them even setting a commitment date for the upcoming week.

On3’s Blake Alderman placed a prediction for the Gators to land Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain, while On3’s Steve Wiltfong placed one for Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davinson.

Davinson is fresh off a visit to the Miami Hurricanes, but with the in-state program having already received a pledge from a blue-chip prospect at the same position, they are no longer a factor. Instead, the Gators are battling Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Notre Dame for his services.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Davin Davidson will announce his Commitment on April 9th, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 215 from Sarasota, FL is ranked as the No. 11 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/hiW5oUWr1I pic.twitter.com/JbPvIR51Q1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

He is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound quarterback whom the Gators identified early as their top target at quarterback. Davinson ranks as a consensus four-star prospect in the 2027 class, rising quickly since the turn of the year. The in-state quarterback plans to reveal his decision on April 9, with the Gators trending as the favorite to land him.

The lengthy quarterback had a productive junior season with Cardinal Mooney, leading them to a FHSAA Class 2A state championship in 2025. He completed 137 of his 212 pass attempts for 2,360 yards and 23 touchdowns in 15 games, according to MaxPreps. He also threw only six interceptions.

Fountain, like Davinson, became one of Florida’s top targets at his respective position. He received an offer from Jon Sumrall shortly after the Gators head coach joined the program, showing him he was a top priority.

Despite being a South Carolina commit, On3’s No. 25 overall prospect in the 2027 class has visited Gainesville multiple times since January, which is when he pledged to the Gamecocks.

As a junior, Fountain made 32 tackles, one for loss, in 10 games played, according to MaxPreps. He also recorded four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Florida currently holds commitments from three players. The first in the class came from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent. Joining Nugent in the Gators’ 2027 class are Centerburg (Ohio) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger and Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins.

However, the Gators are in good spots with other recruits on their board. Other prospects they have received predictions to land are Coatesville (Pa.) five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson, Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander, Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star receiver Anthony Jennings, Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star edge Frederick Ards III, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou and Orlando (Fla.) First Academy three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield.