Gators Lose Commitment from Legacy Safety

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Demetres Samuel has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Syracuse, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 190 S from Palm Bay, FL had been Committed to the Gators since July



“Orange fans I’m locked in! Let’s do it!”https://t.co/MiCHVcuOkS pic.twitter.com/fX84mJkafQ