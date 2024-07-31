Florida Gators Add Second DB Commit on Wednesday

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Demetres Samuel Jr. has Flipped his Commitment from Syracuse to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 190 ATH from Palm Bay, FL had been Committed to the Orange since March



Will also reclassify to the 2025 Class 🐊https://t.co/G6iugVfd9y pic.twitter.com/wzLblyd8Md