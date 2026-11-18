Three-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden has decommitted from the Florida Gators, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced on social media, after having been committed since May.

Van Norden is a massive prospect from Annapolis, Maryland, standing at 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds. Van Norden holds 25 offers from other schools, including some other Power Four programs.

Van Norden is ranked as the 653rd prospect in the country and the 78th defensive lineman, according to On3, although he profiles better as an offensive tackle. He plays at St. Frances Academy in Maryland, which has been a factory for producing college football players over the last several years.

The Gators class is now ranked ninth in the country and fifth in the SEC, according to 247 Sports. Florida also recently added three-star running back Terrance Grant after he flipped his commitment from Maryland earlier today.

The Gators' 2027 class should be coming to a close soon, according to head coach Jon Sumrall.

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"The ‘27 recruiting class is essentially buttoned up. There might be one or two things that could change there, but you're looking at the ‘28 class, and you're really targeting the portal,” he said. “And then two, like I told our team this morning, we have a lot to play for. I'm not saying we're there yet, but if we find a way to just go 1-0 every week for the next four weeks, and you look up, who knows where you stand at that point in the chaos we're all in in college football right now.”

Florida has three defensive linemen committed in the class, headlined by four-star Cahron Wheeler out of Baltimore, Maryland, who is ranked 137th in the country and 13th at his position.

He is joined by a pair of three-stars: Zahmar Tookes out of Rochester, New York, who is rated 59th at his position, and De’Voun Kendrick out of Tampa, who is 66th at his position.

Florida Gators Class of 2027

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker . Florida's 2027 recruiting class ranks as high as ninth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller

5-Star WR Easton Royal

4-Star QB Davin Davidson

4-Star RB Andrew Beard

4-Star WR Tramond Collins

4-Star WR Anthony Jennings

4-Star WR Elias Pearl

4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger

4-Star TE Tommy Douglas

4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson

4-Star OL Peyton Miller

4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler

4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes

4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin

4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith

4-Star CB Amare Nugent

4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain

4-Star CB Raheem Floyd

4-Star S Kailib Dillard

4-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson

3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick

3-Star OL Moreno Fisher

3-Star LB Tre Geathers

3-Star DB Kamauri Whitfield

3-Star RB Terrance Grant Jr.

LS Jaydee Lane

K/P Aaron McWilliams