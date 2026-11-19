The Florida Gators are putting the finishing touches on their Class of 2027, and they’re looking to add a late bloomer to the fold: edge rusher Joshua Benka-Coker out of The Pennington School in New Jersey.

He’s scheduled to take an official visit to Florida when the Gators host Vanderbilt on Saturday, according to On3 and 247Sports. While the recruiting process speeds up every year and players are making commitments (and subsequent de-commitments) every year, there seems to be less and less room for the late-bloomer.

It takes a special prospect to get on the college football recruiting radar as a senior, and that’s exactly what Benka-Coker appears to be.

Benka-Coker is an unusual recruiting prospect. He only began playing football this year after previously focusing on basketball. Despite his limited experience on the gridiron, he quickly attracted attention from Power Four programs with his production during his senior season.

Benka-Coker recorded 18.5 sacks in eight games. His size and athleticism have made him an intriguing target for programs looking to add pass-rushing talent. Rivals has elevated him to a Top 150 prospect and the No. 13 edge prospect in the country.

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His recruitment has accelerated considerably in recent weeks. Michigan State, Rutgers, Missouri, West Virginia, and Florida State are among the programs that have extended offers. Benka-Coker recently took an official visit to Michigan State for its matchup against Washington.

Florida now has an opportunity to make its own impression as the Gators host him for the Vanderbilt game. It’s probably not a coincidence that the visit also comes shortly after 2027 defensive lineman Cain Van Norden decommitted from Florida , leaving the program with an open spot in its recruiting class.

Benka-Coker is still relatively new to the recruiting process and has indicated that he is interested in taking his time before making a decision. With his combination of size, athleticism, and early production, Benka-Coker is a player whose development will be worth monitoring as the Gators continue working on their 2027 defensive line class.

Florida's official visit this weekend gives the program a chance to strengthen its position in a recruitment that has moved quickly.



The Gators take on Vanderbilt on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Swamp. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Florida hasn’t won back-to-back games since September and is looking to carry its newfound momentum into the Vanderbilt contest after knocking off No. 11 Kentucky last week.

Florida Gators Class of 2027

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker . Florida's 2027 recruiting class ranks as high as ninth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller

5-Star WR Easton Royal

4-Star QB Davin Davidson

4-Star RB Andrew Beard

4-Star WR Tramond Collins

4-Star WR Anthony Jennings

4-Star WR Elias Pearl

4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger

4-Star TE Tommy Douglas

4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson

4-Star OL Peyton Miller

4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler

4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes

4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin

4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith

4-Star CB Amare Nugent

4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain

4-Star CB Raheem Floyd

4-Star S Kailib Dillard

4-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson

3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick

3-Star OL Moreno Fisher

3-Star LB Tre Geathers

3-Star DB Kamauri Whitfield

3-Star RB Terrance Grant Jr.

LS Jaydee Lane

K/P Aaron McWilliams