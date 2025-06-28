Gators Miss Out on Top-Five DL Prospect, Commits to SEC Rival

BREAKING: Elite 2026 DL James “JJ” Johnson has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 285 DL from Fort Myers, FL chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Florida, & Miami



He’s ranked as the No. 1 DL in 2026 (per On3)



“Go Dawgs🐶”https://t.co/VeNJnkq7iH pic.twitter.com/CLvVbAYTTl