Gators Named Favorites to Land No. 2 2026 Wide Receiver Recruit
The Florida Gators have landed a major prediction on the recruiting trail. On3’s Steve Wiltfong has tabbed the Gators to land top wide receiver recruit Naeem Burroughs.
On3 ranked him the No. 2 recruit at his position and a top-20 player in the 2026 class.
On3 has the Gators in the lead to land Burroughs with a 87.7% chance of landing him. There is currently no Crystal Ball prediciton on 247 Sports for where he could land.
He is currently scheduled to make an official visit to Gainesville June 6. They’re currently battling Texas, Clemson and USC for his commitment.
All four schools fighting for him have official visits scheduled. Clemson will have him May 30, USC will have him June 13 and Texas will have him June 20.
Burroughs flashed his skills recently at the Under Armour All-America Game. He finished the game with three catches for 93 yards, the most of any receiver, and scoring the first touchdown of the game for team Unstoppable.
In December, he named Florida as one of his top six schools. The Gators were one of his first offers.
So far, the Gators 2026 recruiting class only has two commits: four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star safety Devin Jackson.
In the 2025 class, the Gators landed five wide receivers (four high school recruits and one transfer). Two of those wideouts were top-10 players at their positions: Vernall Brown III (No.5) and Dallas Wilson (No. 8). Wilson flipped from Oregon at the last possible moment back in December.
Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara round out the high school wide receiver recruits. J. Michael Sturdivant transferred over from UCLA. If he can stay healthy, he provides a lot of upside.
Adding Burroughs would simply be a continuation of the massive overhaul the Gators wide receiver has been experiencing since the end of last season.
Along with the talent coming in, the Gators already have Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell as options with experience. Tank Hawksins has been named a potential breakout candidate too.
Check out the Florida Gators 2026 recruiting tracker here.