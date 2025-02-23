Florida Gators' 2026 Recruiting Tracker
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the 2025 recruiting class mostly finalized, its now time for the Florida Gators to turn its attention fully to the class of 2026.
With only two commits heading into spring camp, the Gators will look to be active hosts during the visit season in the spring and summer months as head coach Billy Napier looks to build his fifth recruiting class in his tenure.
In February, Napier gave a brief insight into how he wants to build his class in this cycle.
"I think we got a general number at each position without putting that out there for the competition," he said. "... You're always five OLs, a back or two, a tight end or two, three or four receivers, a quarterback or two, three DLs, three edges, two inside backers and five DBs, you're plus or minus one.
"So just depends on who leaves, who declares for the draft. We typically evaluate it in training camp, and we can evaluate it on the first open date. You just keep going. We'll see where we're at. We're getting closer."
Below is a quick tracker of everything you need to know about Florida's 2026 recruiting efforts, broken up by the Gators' commits, prospects that list UF as a finalist and a visit schedule for the oncoming months.
This list will be updated as recruits make announcements on finalists, visit schedules and more. Visit the site's recruiting page for all relevant recruiting news, interviews and more.
2026 Commits
- QB Will Griffin
- S Devin Jackson
Prospects Gators are Finalists For/Commitment Dates
This list will be updated as recruits trim their lists and make their commitments public.
RB Jonaz Walton
- Top 10 of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Tennessee.
WR Mason James
- Top 10 of Florida, Arizona State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Washington.
WR Cederian Morgan
- Top six of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia.
OL Immanuel Iheanacho
- Top 11 of Florida, Alabama, FSU, Miami and Texas.
OL Heze Kent
- Top five of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami Oklahoma and Vanderbilt
OL Bear McWhorter
- Top five of Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and South Carolina.
- Commitment date of Feb. 28.
OL Felix Ojo
- Top eight of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas.
OL Canon Pickett
- Top 10 of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.
OL Sam Rosenborough
- Top 10 of Florida, Alabama, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.
DL Vodney Cleveland
- Top six of Florida, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Miami.
DB Tyriq Green
- Top eight of Florida, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.
DB Bralan Womack
- Top four of Florida, Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
Visit Schedule
This list will be updated as more recruits schedule visits or change their schedules. All visits are official visits unless noted otherwise.
March 27
- OL Brandon Anderson (Unofficial)
May 30 - June 1
- TE Luke Sorensen
- OL G'Nivre Carr
- OL Johnnie Jones
- DB Kaiden Hall
- DB Bralan Womack
June 6-8
- WR Naeem Burroughs
- WR Cederian Morgan
- WR Somourian Wingo
- OL Brandon Anderson
- OL Chancellor Barclay
- OL Chancellor Campbell
- OL Zykie Helton
- DL Emanuel Ruffin
- LB Shadarius Toodle (Auburn commit)
- EDGE Hezekiah Harris (Auburn commit)
June 13-15
- WR Marquez Daniel
- TE Camden Jensen
- TE Kaiden Prothro
- OL Joel Ervin
- OL Zyon Guiles
- OL Graham Houston
- DL James Johnson
- LB Izayia Williams