Gators One of First to Identify Underrated 6-Foot-8 Freaky DL Recruit

The Florida Gators were just the fourth Division One program to offer 2027 prospect Amir Moore, with Jon Sumrall and staff making an early push for the athletic defensive lineman as his offer list continues to grow.

Moore, currently unranked on all recruiting services despite holding offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, and South Carolina, amongst others, is the type of underrated prospect with traits that the Gators have found success identifying recently, reportedly running a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at an impressive 6-foot-8 and 265 pounds.

After breaking out as a junior with 54 tackles and 5.5 sacks, the North Carolina standout has slowly begun to gain momentum on the trail, seeing serious interest from multiple SEC schools with the Gators being one of the first.

“I was surprised, Florida is a very good team and I would love to work with them… I think their energy is really good,” Moore told Florida Gators on SI on the offer. “I feel like I could really help them on the defensive line.”

Blessed to receive my 4th collegiate offer from the Florida Gators, thank you coach @JoeHamilton__ @CoachGChatman pic.twitter.com/ox4K7ZNTH6 — Amir moore (@amirmoore122) February 20, 2026

Though early in building relationships with the staff, Moore’s initial interest in Florida is clear, with a potential visit to Gainesville likely in the near future.

“I would love to come visit the school and the beautiful city and the football team,” Moore said. “I love the city and the team itself.”

Despite his lack of stars, the physical standout Moore has the exciting athletic profile that matches what is needed in the conference, which Florida seems to expect will result in a rise in the ranks in the near future. Similarly to cornerback target A’King Hall, who the Gators offered as a zero-star and has since shot up in the rankings all the way into the top-100 composite, the Harrells (N.C.) Christian Academy standout seems to be on the verge of gaining more recognition.

“I feel like I’m a little new so it will take some time,” Moore said on growing in the ranks. “... but I think I will be at the top soon.”

Highlights from game 1 and game 2 pic.twitter.com/Qdvanp3QRE — Amir moore (@amirmoore122) September 1, 2025

As he continues to rise, Moore’s recruitment has a long way to go before a final decision is made. Regardless, Florida seems an early team to watch as both parties continue to feel out an early relationship and any initial interest.

The prospect's exciting athleticism and SEC size makes him a clear candidate for a strong surge in suitors as he progresses in his senior year in 2026, with his name one to watch as his offer sheet continues to expand and premier programs continue to join the race.