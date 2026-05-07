4-Star WR Amare Patterson Sets Commitment Date as Gators Battle Other SEC Programs

The Florida Gators have been at the forefront of the pursuit of Bluffton (S.C.) four-star Amare Patterson for much of the 2027 recruiting cycle, yet as the heavily coveted wideout nears a decision, the smoke has turned to fire for multiple SEC programs looking to make a late push for the Gators’ priority target.

Patterson, a quickly rising prospect and the highest rated wide receiver in the state of South Carolina, has visited Gainesville more than any other campus in the country, stopping by multiple times this spring on top of having an official visit to the university scheduled for June 11.

While having received multiple expert predictions to land at Florida and consistently mentioning the program near the top of his list, the Gators’ competition for the explosive playmaker has only grown in the last few weeks.

“A couple schools definitely made some big moves with me,” Patterson told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview. “It’s been picking up heavy this last month. A lot more SEC schools showing love, staying consistent.”

Florida continues to be a ‘strong contender’ for 4⭐️ WR Amare Patterson, he tells Gators on SI.



After an impressive showing at The Opening: Miami, he now heads to Gainesville this weekend for another #Gators visit.



More here:(https://t.co/0ZFEwVUOZw)



pic.twitter.com/3U64X0O7Po — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 19, 2026

Headlined by a late emergence of Lane Kiffin and LSU along with a consistent effort from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, a once seemingly distinguishable group of leaders for Patterson is now muddied as he moves closer to his set decision date, which he tells Florida Gators on SI is June 20.

He will visit Georgia on May 16, LSU on May 29 and Georgia Tech on June 2 before visiting Florida, according to Rivals.

As the Gators battle the strong late effort and new competition, the program has only continued to move up the prospects list however, despite seemingly already being in a good spot for some time now.

“Florida is up there for sure. They been coming at me hard, keeping it real, so they moved up my list,” Patterson said.

Since getting to campus in December, Jon Sumrall and the Gators new coaching staff have continued to make Patterson a priority, which the wideout has said boosted a long standing interest in the school he has had spanning to the past regime.

The staff’s strong pursuit has not faded either, as Florida has taken an all-hands on deck approach as they look to not only stay afloat in the late flood of interest, but continue to lead the way.

“The whole staff really, they stay in contact. Some of the players too, just showing love and telling me how it is over there,” Patterson said on the effort. “When a school is pushing like that, it shows how bad they want you. I’m definitely paying attention.”

As the strong surge of interest continues to build with Patterson, who has been one of the biggest stock risers this offseason as he continues to standout amongst prospect camps, the wideout remains taking the process ‘day by day’, hoping to continue to build out relationships that, in the end, will weigh heavily into his final decision.

“That relationship part is probably the biggest factor…It’s really about trust and development,” Patterson told Florida Gators on SI earlier in his process. “I want a place that feels like home, where the coaches care about me as a person and can help me get to the next level.”

Such relationships between Patterson and the Gators’ staff seems very strong, while Florida remains a serious contention for the talented prospect, yet now faced with some serious competition with just over a month to go until his decision.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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