Gators Crack Top Six for Five-Star Edge Rusher

The Florida Gators have quickly built one of the top recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle and now appear close to making a big splash in the 2028 class.

On Friday, Goodyear (Az.) Desert Edge five-star edge rusher Jalanie George released his top six of Florida, Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington. George (6-5, 240 pounds) is rated as a five-star in the Rivals Industry, Rivals300 and 247 Composite with a highest ranking coming in the Rivals300, which ranks him as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2028 recruiting class.

NEWS: Five-Star EDGE Jalanie George is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 250 EDGE is ranked as the No. 2 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/Uq2s6P5ksK pic.twitter.com/VbsZzMboEF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

While still early in George's recruiting process, Florida has quickly impressed him during interactions. George told On3/Rivals' Brandon Huffman that the Gators' staff has "a lot of energy and big expectations," echoing what head coach Jon Sumrall told reporters after this year's spring game about his early recruiting success.

"I think the guys that come here to visit, most of them come back at some point whether they’ve chosen us or not, they feel the energy’s real. And there’s authentic relationships," he said. "I think we coach every day — we’re not going to change. I tell recruits all the time. If you like us now, you’re gonna love us later. If you don’t like me now, go somewhere else, because I’m not changing. What yousee’s what you get. If you want to come improve your craft every day, it’s gonna be a blast. If you’re tough and love football, it’s gonna be a blast. If you’re soft and you like football, don’t come here.”

George has not announced dates for a visit schedule this summer and has not revealed a timeline for a commitment. However, he is planning on visiting Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Oklahoma this summer, according to Huffman.

Meanwhile, the bulk of Florida's recruiting attention has obviously been on the 2027 class, which has quickly turned into one of the best classes in the country over the last three months. As it stands, Florida's 2027 class ranks fifth in the Rivals Industry Ranking with 15 commits before the summer OV season begins at the end of the month.

12 of those commits have joined in the months of April and May, headlined by five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson and four-star tackle Elijah Hutcheson. Additionally, five commits rank inside the Rivals Industry's top 10 for their respective position group with Hiller as the No. 1 interior lineman, Davidson as the No. 9 quarterback, Hutcheson as the No. 7 tackle, Peyton Miller as the No. 10 interior lineman and Andrew Beard as the No. 9 running back.

If the way the 2027 class is projecting comes to fruition, it could be a sign of what's to come with the 2028 class.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fifth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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