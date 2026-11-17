The Florida Gators added to their 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday, surprisingly flipping former Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic three-star Maryland running back commit Terrance Grant Jr., On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced on social media. He had been committed to the Maryland Terrapins since May 31.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 RB Terrance Grant has Flipped his Commitment from Maryland to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 225 RB had been Committed to the Terps since May



“The Swamp was calling. New chapter, same mission. #GoGators”https://t.co/zik0gdDYz6 pic.twitter.com/4lADO9qTJS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 17, 2026

Grant Jr. is the 61st overall running back and 19th-ranked player in Maryland in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. He holds 33 offers, including Washington, Alabama, BYU, Georgia and Miami.

This is the second running back commit in the class for the Gators. Grant Jr. joins Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School four-star running back Andrew Beard II as the other ball carrier.

The Gators are working to tie up their 2027 class. Now with 28 commitments, there is little to no room left to maneuver. However, a trick or two could be up head coach Jon Sumrall's sleeve if they can continue to build on the momentum.

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"The ‘27 recruiting class is essentially buttoned up. There might be one or two things that could change there, but you're looking at the ‘28 class, and you're really targeting the portal,” he said. “And then two, like I told our team this morning about we have a lot to play for. I'm not saying we're there yet, but if we find a way to just go 1-0 every week for the next four weeks, and you look up, who knows where you stand at that point in the chaos we're all in in college football right now.”

Grant Jr. is the second recruit the Gators have brought into their class in November. The other is Cornelius (N.C.) Hough, three-star offensive lineman Moreno Fisher, who committed on Nov. 12.

Florida’s 2027 Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class ranks as high as ninth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller

5-Star WR Easton Royal

4-Star QB Davin Davidson

4-Star RB Andrew Beard

4-Star WR Tramond Collins

4-Star WR Anthony Jennings

4-Star WR Elias Pearl

4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger

4-Star TE Tommy Douglas

4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson

4-Star OL Peyton Miller

4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler

4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes

4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin

4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith

4-Star CB Amare Nugent

4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain

4-Star CB Raheem Floyd

4-Star S Kailib Dillard

4-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson

3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick

3-Star OL Moreno Fisher

3-Star DL Cain Van Norden

3-Star LB Tre Geathers

3-Star DB Kamauri Whitfield

3-Star RB Terrance Grant Jr.

LS Jaydee Lane

K/P Aaron McWilliams

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