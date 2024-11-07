Gators Predicted to Flip Four-Star Quarterback
Shortly after University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced his commitment to Billy Napier as the Florida Gators head football coach, On3's Steve Wiltfong announced a prediction for the Gators to land a highly-rated prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
Four-star quarterback Tramell Jones (Jacksonville, Fla.) has been predicted to flip his commitment from FSU to Florida, according to Wiltfong, who gives a 60% confidence level.
Jones' commitment would break a long stretch of negative recruiting news for Florida, which hasn't received a commitment since four-star corner Ben Hanks Jr.'s on Sept. 16. Additionally, the Gators quarterback room is in major need of an addition for next season.
The Gators will lose Graham Mertz due to eligibility, and after multiple injuries to the room this season, the Gators' depth is in desperate need of a talented addition to help rebuild depth.
Not to mention, a flip from Jones could be the first of many additions to the Gators' class after Stricklin's commitment to Napier. UF general manager Jacob LaFrance and 2026 commit Jaelen Waters both posted teasers about positive recruiting news for the Gators.
"The Best Is Yet To Come!" LaFrance posted, via his personal "X" account.
Waters, a four-star defensive back, added, "Watch this," on a repost of Wiltfong's prediction.
As it stands, Florida's 2025 recruiting class ranks 32nd nationally, according to On3, but also ranks as low as 51st, according to 247 Sports. The class currently has 11 commits, headlined by four-star receiver Vernell Brown III.