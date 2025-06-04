Gators Projected to Land Four-Star DL Target
On3’s Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for the Florida Gators to land Tupelo (Miss.) High School defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy. McCoy is rated as the No. 197 overall prospect in the class of 2026, according to On3.
The 6-foot-6 1/2, 245-pound defensive lineman has a top three that consists of Texas, LSU and Florida. McCoy also has a commitment date set for July 1.
Florida made a lasting impression on McCoy following his official visit with the program this past weekend. McCoy posted on social media, saying “wouldn’t wanna be no where else but in the Swamp this weekend.”
This isn’t his first visit to Gainesville. Florida has been pushing for the defensive lineman since he decommitted from LSU earlier this year. Following a visit to Florida back in April, McCoy told On3’s Chad Simmons Florida was one of his biggest pursuers.
“They made the biggest move for me this spring,” McCoy said.
The Gators' biggest threat to land his services could be Texas rather than LSU. Like Florida, they’ve done a lot to stand out.
“They've separated a lot ... It feels good to feel like a priority for both of these teams,” McCoy told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about Florida and Texas.
He also still has a visit with the Longhorns scheduled for June 13.
If Florida were to land him, it would be the third player who took an official visit the weekend of May 30 through June 1 to commit to the Gators.
The first was IMG Academy (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr, who committed Sunday. Then Milton (Fla.) High School four-star safety Kaiden Hall became the second on Tuesday.
Florida’s class of 2026 currently sits at No. 43 in On3’s team class rankings with a total of four commitments.