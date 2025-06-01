Gators Add First OL to 2026 Recruiting Class
Long after being predicted to choose Florida and almost immediately after leaving his official visit, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr has announced his commitment to the Gators.
Carr (6-4, 325 pounds) is rated as the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 cycle, according to On3.
The three-star announced his commitment after leaving his official visit with the Gators, the first official visit slated for Carr this summer. He had trips to Alabama on June 6, Georgia on June 13 and Tennessee on June 20 planned, but it remains to be seen if those visits will still take place.
Carr is the first offensive line commit and third overall in the Gators' 2026 recruiting class, joining four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, who committed two weeks ago after his visit.
He is also the first of the 12 prospects currently predicted to choose the Gators to announce his commitment.
Florida holds predictions to land three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, three-star offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star Louisville corner commit Jaydin Broadnax, four-star FSU receiver commit Darryon Williams, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, four-star defensive back CJ Hester and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.
