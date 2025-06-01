All Gators

Gators Add First OL to 2026 Recruiting Class

G'Nivre Carr committed to the Florida Gators after leaving his official visit in Gainesville.

Cam Parker

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A Florida Gators helmet sits on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A Florida Gators helmet sits on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Long after being predicted to choose Florida and almost immediately after leaving his official visit, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr has announced his commitment to the Gators.

Carr (6-4, 325 pounds) is rated as the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 cycle, according to On3.

The three-star announced his commitment after leaving his official visit with the Gators, the first official visit slated for Carr this summer. He had trips to Alabama on June 6, Georgia on June 13 and Tennessee on June 20 planned, but it remains to be seen if those visits will still take place.

Carr is the first offensive line commit and third overall in the Gators' 2026 recruiting class, joining four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, who committed two weeks ago after his visit.

He is also the first of the 12 prospects currently predicted to choose the Gators to announce his commitment.

Florida holds predictions to land three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, three-star offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star Louisville corner commit Jaydin Broadnax, four-star FSU receiver commit Darryon Williams, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, four-star defensive back CJ Hester and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting