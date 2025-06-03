All Gators

4-Star DB Commits to Gators Days After Visit

Kaiden Hall is the second prospect to commit to the Florida Gators this week.

Milton (Ga.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall.
Just days after leaving his official visit in Gainesville, Milton (Ga.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall has committed to the Florida Gators, giving the program its fourth current pledge in the 2026 class.

Hall, the No. 15 safety recruit in the country, chose the Gators over Alabama, which he named as his No. 2 school on Sunday. He previously received predictions from On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender to choose Florida and was originally scheduled to commit on July 5.

"Florida is definitely at the top. This visit has put them at the top," Hall (6-3, 200 pounds) said Sunday.

After leaving his visit, Hall noted a growing relationship with safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, whom Hall has known since the coach's time at Washington, the opportunity for early playing time and the program's emphasis on life outside of football as reasons why the Gators were leading.

"They showed me that I'm a top priority for them," Hall said.

Hall is also the Gators' first defensive back commit since the program saw four-star corner Jaelen Waters and four-star safety Devin Jackson decommit. He is also the second of this past weekend's visitors to commit to Florida after three-star lineman G'Nivre Carr committed on Sunday.

The Gators currently hold four commits in the class with Hall, Carr, four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez and hold predictions to land 10 more.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

