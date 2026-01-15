Florida Gators to Host Portal WR on Thursday

The Florida Gators are not done being aggressive in adding at the wide receiver position this portal cycle, it seems, with Jon Sumrall and staff expected to host Oklahoma State transfer Jaylen Lloyd for a visit Thursday.

Lloyd, who heads into his fourth season of college football in 2026, played in just two games with the Cowboys while seeing just one total snap on offense. Before transferring to OSU in 2025, he was decently productive as a young player at Nebraska, catching 19 passes for 492 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons.

As a recruit, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver was one of the fastest prospects out of Nebraska, winning the Nebraska Class A state championships as a junior in the 100 meters (10.54), long jump (23-5.5), and triple jump (50-3.5) in 2022. The track star, who ran a 10.43 100-meter as a junior in high school, held an offer from the University of Florida in track and field as a recruit but not football.

Lloyd passed up multiple other Division 1 track and field offers to play football, receiving just one significant offer in the sport from the University of Nebraska. On the gridiron, his speed translates well, holding an incredible career yards per catch of 25.9. As a Cornhusker in his freshman and sophomore seasons, he saw 16 targets 20-plus yards downfield, catching seven for 341 yards and all three of his career touchdowns. As a true freshman, he earned a 99.9 PFF grade on such targets.

Though the speedster has proven to be a difference-making deep threat in college, he has struggled to earn significant playing time in his career at either stop. After just 327 snaps in two years in Lincoln, he would transfer to Oklahoma State in hopes of a bigger role that would never come.

“I just didn’t get a lot of opportunity, and I felt like it wasn’t going to get any better," Lloyd said about leaving Nebraska at the time. "I was battling injuries, and then I had a sickness and couldn’t make an impression on (the Nebraska staff)”

Lloyd adds to a long list of receivers to visit Gainesville this portal cycle, with the Gators projected unit heading into 2026 already looking like one of the best in the country. On top of retaining incredibly talented true freshman Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, Florida has added three transfers at the position as well, highlighted by star Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr. Their 2026 recruiting haul at the position also includes three extremely talented weapons.

Florida’s current WR room heading into 2026 under OC Buster Faulkner:



🐊Dallas Wilson

🐊Vernell Brown III

🐊Eric Singleton

🐊Micah Mays

🐊Bailey Stockton

🐊TJ Abrams

🐊Davian Groce

🐊Justin Williams

🐊Marquez Daniel



One of the best rooms in the country. #Gators pic.twitter.com/whM7sXnHjw — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 11, 2026

With the visit upcoming, keep an eye out for Lloyd to possibly be yet another addition to the receiver room ahead of the 2026 season, with the speedster a sneaky exciting player still available in the portal.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

