Gators RB Commit Helping Build Class
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes running back Carsyn Baker, On3's No. 10 running back in the class of 2026, committed on Friday after returning to the Florida Gators for an unofficial visit.
After getting his commitment out of the way, Baker turned his attention to recruiting the group of uncommitted prospects on campus alongside fellow commit, four-star quarterback Will Griffin. And, it paid off as Baker was the first of three commits in the span of two days as Florida added four-star receiver Marquez Daniel and five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy on Saturday.
"It was great being around those guys," he said Sunday. "Let's get this train rolling. More to come. About to get this thing rolling. This recruiting thing about to go up."
For Baker, the Gators were initially seen as an outsider looking in after Florida failed to make his first list of top five schools. After his official visit on the weekend of May 16, the Gators made a big push, and Baker eventually cancelled visits to Ohio State and Clemson as Florida continued to rise as a favorite.
"The moment I knew I wanted to commit, I came back to see what I needed to see," he said. "The great bonding and everything. I got a chance to talk to coach (Jabbar) Juluke and the staff again and they kept with the same thing. They never changed up on me, and I really loved it a lot."
Baker also explained he was shutting down his recruitment.
"Everybody was pumped up and excited about it," Baker said of how the staff reacted to his decision. "Coach ran up to me and gave me a big hug, lifted my up to the sky and everything. They were excited about my commitment."
After his decision, Baker quickly teamed up with Griffin to help build the Gators class. He said he focused on four-star Tennessee tight end commit Carson Sneed and a few of the offensive line and defensive line prospects also visiting.
Baker's commitment, along with pledges from Daniel and McCoy, brings Florida's total commits up to 11 after entering the summer with just one in Griffin. Baker is confident the Gators can build on this momentum into July and beyond.
"We all got a goal of coming here, getting together with that great '25 class and everything. Let's get together. We're trying to go win the national championship," he said.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.