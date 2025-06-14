Top 10 RB Commits to Gators
After receiving multiple predictions to choose the Florida Gators, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker has officially committed, giving the program its first running back commit in the 2026 cycle.
Baker, the No. 10 running back in On3's ranking, chose the Gators over Florida State and Texas A&M.
While not originally in his top schools, the Gators make signficant progress after hosting Baker on an official visit the weekend of May 16. After leaving the facility, Baker said he was moving Florida into his top five while planning on removing a school.
He later cancelled official visits to Clemson and Ohio State and eventually returned to campus for an unofficial visit this weekend.
"Most definitely glad I took this visit, and (Florida) most definitely impressed a lot," Baker said after his official visit. "It's a great place to be at, and they have unlimited things to get what you need and get developed and be a great person on and off the field."
Baker cited his conversations with head coach Billy Napier and Jabbar Juluke as highlights of his visit, while explaining there was a strong scheme fit with the Gators.
"The scheme that we run at Langston with the toss and the inside zone and everything, Florida has a similar play," he said. "I feel like I can eat inside of the offense. I rushed for 1,300 yards in the same scheme, similar to what they run here."
Baker is the eighth commit of the class, joining four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua and four-star receiver Justin Williams.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.