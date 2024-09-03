Gators Recruit Roundup Week 2: Commitment Standouts and Highlights
With Week Two of the 2024 high school football season in the books, Gators Illustrated takes a look at three Florida Gators’ commits who had standout performances on Friday evening.
Four-Star TE Tae’shaun Gelsey, Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside
To say Gelsey’s performance on Saturday was dominant would be an understatement. The Florida commit hauled in a career-high five touchdown catches in a 48-39 win over Fleming Island. He now has six touchdown catches through two games after recording four receptions for 64 yards and a score in the Generals’ first game.
Four-Star WR Joshua Moore, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward
Although it was a rough 52-29 loss to Camden County (Ga.), Moore had a tremendous day receiving for the Bobcats with 10 catches for 144 yards and two scores. Through two games, Moore has 13 catches for 199 yards and two scores, per West Broward’s stats on MaxPreps (West Broward has not included Moore’s two touchdowns on its official team stats page, but they are included in the game’s boxscore.
Four-Star WR Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami Central
Once again, Montgomery had a big day for the Rockets after scoring the team’s only touchdown in a 16-8 loss to Lakeland last week. In a 54-7 win over Edison, Montgomery he added a 34-yard touchdown to his count in a multi-catch game and had a 63-yard punt return, according to his MaxPreps highlights.
Gators’ 2024 Recruiting Class
As it stands, Florida’s recruiting class ranks No. 19 nationally by On3 with 14 total commits and an average-star rating of 3.57 stars per recruit.