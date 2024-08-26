All Gators

Florida Gators Recruit Roundup Week 1 - Standouts and Highlights

Taking a look at the big games and highlights from the Florida Gators Class of 2025 commitments.

Florida Gators Commitment Waltez Clark had a big weekend with his Tampa Plant team.
With Week One of the 2024 high school football season in the books, Gators Illustrated takes a look at three Florida Gators’ commits who had standout performances on Friday evening. 

Four-Star RB Waltez Clark, Tampa (Fla.) Plant High School

Florida’s first commit of its 2025 class, Clark had the best performance among his fellow commits. 

He rushed for 175 yards on seven carries, accounted for 70 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 28-14 win over Carrollwood Day School. 

All three of his touchdowns came from long-distance. 

Four-Star EDGE Jeramiah McCloud, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

In a dominating 66-6 win over Hapeville Charter, McCloud got involved in the scoring with a pick-six off a batted ball. Through two-games, he has 16 total tackles and eight tackles-for-loss. 

Four-Star WR Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami Central 

The Gators’ newest commit shined in Central’s 16-8 loss to Lakeland. Although stats weren’t immediately available, film showed Montgomery had multiple big plays, including the Rockets’ only touchdown. 

He was also a part of a controversial play at the end of the game. Tight-roping the sideline down eight points late in the fourth quarter, Montgomery was ruled out of bounds prior to crossing the goal line. 

Gators’ 2024 Recruiting Class

As it stands, Florida’s recruiting class ranks No. 19 nationally by On3 and No. 24 by 247 Sports with 14 total commits.

