Gators Land 4-Star Pass-Catching TE
2025 four-star tight end Tae’shaun Gelsey (Jacksonville, Fl.) has committed to the Florida Gators, he announced via Instagram Live on Saturday.
Rivals has Gelsey (6-4, 215 pounds) rated as the No. 22 overall tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. Gelsey committed to Florida instead of Auburn, Tulane, Wake Forest, UCF and Kentucky.
In his junior year with Riverside High School, Gelsey led the Generals with 48 catches for 859 yards. He was also tied for the team lead with nine touchdown receptions, according to Riverside’s MaxPreps page.
Watch his high school highlight reel here.
Gelsey’s decision doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise as Rivals, On3 and 247 Sports had all previously predicted Florida to land a commitment from Gelsey. After leaving his official visit in Gainesville on June 2, Gelsey told Gators Illustrated that the Gators pushed hard for his commitment.
“You want to visit as many colleges as you can because you want to find the best fit for you. With my commitment being in July and coming on the OV this weekend, they’ve been trying to get me to commit,” he said.
Gelsey originally had a commitment date of either July 6 or July 13 before moving it up to Saturday.
With his pledge, Gelsey becomes the second tight end commitment for Florida in eight days after three-star Micah Jones committed to Florida on June 21. Assuming their pledges hold until signing day, the Gators are likely set at tight end for this recruiting class.
Florida is known for running two-tight end sets in its offense with one primarily used as a blocker and the other as a pass-catcher. The Gators consider Gelsey a matchup nightmare, he explained after his OV.
“That matchup nightmare type of position. I think that’s a great idea because they showed that they can make that position get to the NFL,” he said. “Kyle Pitts went fourth overall in the NFL Draft. Just following behind that is a great idea.”
Florida currently holds eight total commitments, including five on offense. As it stands, the Gators’ 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 68 in the country by 247 Sports, but experts predict that ranking will rise after the recent commitments from Gelsey, Jones and four-star receiver Joshua Moore.