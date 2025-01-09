Gators Signee Among Top Day-Two Performers at Navy All-American Bowl
Gainesville, Fla. – The Florida Gators have sent members of their class of 2025 signees class to multiple high school all-star events this year. They sent six to the Under Armour All-America Game last week and two others will play in the Navy All-American Bowl.
The two representing Florida at the Navy All-American Bowl are defensive back signees Ben Hanks Jr. and Hylton “Drake” Stubbs.
Hanks is already earning some recognition as one of the top performers for the East team through two days of practice, per On3 Recruits via X (formerly Twitter).
Hanks is the son of Former two-time All-SEC Florida Gators and NFL linebacker Ben Hanks. He is ranked as the No. 52 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports. His fellow signee, Stubbs, is rated as the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 9 safety in the class of 2025 as well.
Per On3’s Charles Power, Hanks has been solid in his positioning and made wide receivers almost nonexistent during practices so far through two days.
“The Florida pledge has locked down his side of the field for much of practice,” Power said. “He is rarely out of position and has given up very few catches on the week to this point.”
He also ended his thoughts on Hanks by saying that “he looks like one of the smoothest cornerbacks in San Antonio.”
Many fans have longed for the “Defensive Back U” tradition to rise again in Gainesville after very subpar performances over the recent years and Hanks could certainly be the one of those to spearhead a revival for the Gators.
But it isn’t just his performances during these bowl practices that have many scouts around the country raving about him, his numbers this season at Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL.) High School also plays a role in that.
Hanks ended with an astounding 13 interceptions as a senior, which also set a single-season interception record for Miami-Dade County. Additionally, his ball-hawking abilities earned him MaxPreps All-American at the end of his senior year.
The Navy All-American Bowl takes place on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 pm ET and can be watched through Peacock or NBC.