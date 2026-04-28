Gators Surging for Former ACC Commit with Cam Newton Connection

Earlier this month, and just two days after decommitting from his previous pledge to Clemson, Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside three-star safety Seth Williams was in Gainesville for the Florida Gators' Orange and Blue Game, receiving an offer from Chris Collins and quickly including the program in his top six schools while scheduling an official visit back to the campus this summer.

Amongst the list of finalists in his recruitment that includes Penn State, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Syracuse and Pitt, Florida was the last to offer and join the race for the Lakeside defender Williams. Still, Collins, Jon Sumrall and the new regime have quickly established themselves for the ascending prospect and possibly near a lead as he nears a decision.

“I just dropped my top six, but if we are being honest, Florida's gonna be in my top three,” Williams told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview. “... Close to home, everything's good in Gainesville, so, you know, just keep building that relationship with coach Collins, see what happens with the portal with those guys, you know…Maybe I become a Gator man.”

While ranked as just the composite 81st safety in his 2027 class, Florida has been aggressive for the athletic 6-foot-2, 180 pound defensive back Williams as he has begun to gain interest amongst top programs. Despite recent offers from the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers along with the instate rival Florida State Seminoles, his visit for the Gators final spring action only grew the programs’ quickly-building momentum in his pursuit.

“I loved the hospitality, you know, Coach Collins, everybody else…coming on that spring visit, it was different,” Williams said. “Nothing beats SEC football, and then when you got one of the top programs in the country, you damn sure can't beat that.”

Leaving the trip impressed with Florida’s defensive back play, including the multiple turnovers forced by Gators’ safeties, Williams wasted no time in scheduling another, announcing an official visit date for June 11-13. Currently his only scheduled OV this summer, the decision was not hard for the rising prospect.

“I really have nothing else to say, it is the University of Florida. The University of Florida is the University of Florida. Nobody doesn’t want to be a Gator,” Williams said. “Being able to have that opportunity to set up that OV, just to be able to go to that school, to even have a choice like that, it's different.”

After finishing his junior season with 73 total tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions, the speedy defensive back has continued to see his stock grow, aided by an exclusive opportunity to play for the 7-on-7 football program C1N, coached by a former Gator and college football legend Cam Newton.

Playing next to and against some of the best recruits in the nation, the opportunity has helped Williams solidify himself as a blue chip talent.

“It's hard, you know? Everybody can't do it. Everybody's not made for it. He's gonna keep it a thousand percent a thousand percent of the time,” Williams said on playing for the former Heisman trophy winner Newton. “... Just being able to be coached by him, you know, one of the best of the best… and then being able to play against some of the top recruits and some of the top players in the country, and you can still be able to make plays against those guys and then call myself one of those and, you know, that's just good.”

The experience also helped Williams prepare for the next level, with Newton in his ear about the possibility of going to his former school.

“He told me, he was like ‘it's hard. It is going to be hard at every level, But, you know, sitting there in that locker room with those guys, you know, it's always gonna be a culture here, no matter who's the coach, That culture's gonna be different,” Williams said on Newton’s message about Florida. “... That culture's gonna be different, and, you know, just gotta keep the culture the same.”

As the talented safety continues to boost his stock playing under Newton, Florida looks to be making a serious move, with Williams telling Florida Gators on SI that his decision is likely to come after his summer official visits and before his senior year.

The Gators seem to be a team to monitor when that time comes, with the ascending prospect having a real possibility to be a part of Florida’s class this cycle.

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