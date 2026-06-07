Gators Lead the Country in Recruiting Mark for 2027 Class

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida head coach Jon Sumrall has wasted no time in building what seems to be the Gators' best recruiting class in over a decade. With 22 commits, Florida's 2027 recruiting class ranks third nationally in the 247 Sports Composite.

While he is getting the quantity, with Florida's 22 commits tied with Clemson for second-most in the country, Sumrall is also getting the quality.

Of Florida's 22 commits, 16 are blue-chip recruits in the Rivals Industry, which ranks the most in the country. Florida surpassed Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami and Notre Dame — who each have 14 — on Friday after Baltimore St. Paul's School four-star edge rusher/defensive lineman Cahron Wheeler committed before adding its 16th blue-chip on Saturday in Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin.

Florida has the most blue-chip commitments in the country🐊



The Gators are the favorite for more as decisions near, @SWiltfong_ reports...



Details: https://t.co/eVvHPtO3f5 pic.twitter.com/gAIOnpYVy6 — Rivals (@Rivals) June 5, 2026

Since his hiring last November, Sumrall has made it clear that his goal is to win immediately. While games won't be played until September, he is winning his first offseason as he builds his first real recruiting class.

Marks Florida has hit this offseason with its 2027 class include its first five-star offensive lineman in Maxwell Hiller, the first time in history Florida has landed four top-150 offensive linemen (Hiller, Peyton Miller, Elijah Hutcheson, Kennedee Jackson), 12 recruits ranked inside the top 10 of their respective group across all major recruiting rankings and 10 top 150 recruits across all major recruiting sites.

The Gators have also done a nice job expanding its recruiting borders beyond the state. Of its 22 commits, 15 are out-of-state commits, with five coming from Georgia, two from Maryland, one from Alabama, one from New Jersey, one from New York, one from Ohio, one from Oklahoma, one from Pennsylvania, one from Texas and one from Virginia.

In his introductory press conference last December, Sumrall said that Florida would take advantage of in-state recruiting while also using its national brand to attract top talent from around the country. He reiterated that after the spring game in April, which came in the middle of the Gators' current recruiting surge.

“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," he said. "We’re the fifth-ranked public school in the United States of America academically right now. You come outside today, and it’s beautiful. You come to the stadium, and you know the history and pageantry of what it feels like to play in this place. And you know the stadium renovations that are coming.

"The fan base is hungry for a winner. I think the guys that come here to visit, most of them come back at some point whether they’ve chosen us or not, they feel the energy’s real. And there’s authentic relationships."

While the Rivals Industry has Florida with 16, when accounting for Rivals' individual site rankings, 247 Sports' rankings, the 247 Sports Composite and ESPN, the Gators have 18 blue-chip recruits, with only three-star defensive linemen De'Voun Kendrick, Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui and Cain Van Norden and three-star athlete/defensive back Kamarion Johnson not reaching that mark at the moment.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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