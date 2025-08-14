Gators Make Top 10 for Elite 2027 Prospect
Langston Hughes (Ga.) 2027 four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams announced his top 10 schools in his recruitment on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Tom Loy, and the Florida Gators were among those listed.
Florida is competing with several SEC schools, as well as a pair of Big Ten programs, for Adams' services. Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU and Kentucky round out the rest of his top 10.
He measures in at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds and ranks as the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2027 class by 247Sports.
The Gators have begun laying the foundation for their 2027 class. At the same position, the Gators have put themselves squarely in the mix for St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) four-star Mark Matthews, the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Florida in the 2027 class.
Additionally, they are also in the running for Texas High (Texas) four-star offensive tackle Qua Ford, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.
It has not been all offensive linemen that the Gators have focused on, though. They are working on landing a premium quarterback in the 2027 class, as well.
On Monday, multiple recruiting analysts, including Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Spiegelman, placed predictions for Florida to land Dunham School (La.) five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.
Haven is rated as the No. 1 overall player and quarterback in the 2027 cycle by 247Sports.
This is a great sign for the Gators, but it is not a definitive slam dunk for them to land Haven. He still intends to take visits and has a planned trip to the Swamp set for when Florida takes on Texas in October.
It is important to note that Michigan, a program who were heavily pursuing Haven, landed a commitment from another 2027 quarterback, which has effectively taken them out of the race. Florida's top competition for the top-ranked prospect now looks to be the hometown team, the LSU Tigers.
Taking a prized recruit from the Tigers in their home state is never easy. So, it will be a recruitment to keep an eye on as the year progresses.
Florida does already have a commitment in the 2027 cycle, and it is from Cottondale (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Tramond Collins. Collins committed to the Gators back on June 21 after making the trip to Gainesville for Florida’s Grill in the Ville recruiting event.
The Gators' 2027 class ranks No. 26 in the country with the lone pledge from Collins, according to 247Sports’ 2027 Overall Football Team Rankings.