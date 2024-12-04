Interior Offensive Lineman Daniel Pierre Louis Signs with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. - Interior offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis of Seminole Ridge (Loxahatchee, Fla.) has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.
The consensus three-star interior lineman is the No. 80 player from Florida and a top-25 player at his position, according to Rivals. Pierre Louis stands at 6-foot-5, 314 pounds.
He flipped his commitment from rival Florida State to Florida on Nov. 19. He had been committed to FSU since Oct. 15. He paid a visit to the Gators during the weekend they beat LSU 27-16. He had seen what he had needed to see and his flip in commitment followed a few days after.
Pierre Louis’ commitment was the first of three players on the offensive line to flip their commitments to Florida. Offensive tackle Jahari Medlock flipped from Cincinnati on Nov. 25 and fellow offensive tackle Travis Dice flipped from Auburn on Nov. 30.
He is one of three recruits to flip from FSU to Florida, the other two being quarterback Trammell Jones Jr. and running back Byron Louis.
Find out more about Pierre Louis, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:
Pierre Louis' pledge not only was one of multiple recruits to flip to Florida from Florida State, but he also ended a dry spell of offensive line recruiting by becoming the Gators' lone offensive line commit at the time of his announcement. With his size, Pierre Louis projects as a guard for offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan DeCoster, the latter of whom Pierre Louis has forged a close bond with. Prior to his flip, Pierre Louis visit Florida during the Gators' win over LSU. Pierre Louis is teammates with four-star linebacker commit Ty Jackson.