4-Star Florida Commit Pushing Top FSU Recruit to Flip
As the only current Florida Gators commit taking an official visit this weekend, four-star EDGE Jalen Wiggins (Tallahassee, Fla.) transitioned from recruit to recruiter.
His focus? Five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who is currently committed to FSU.
“I feel like (Florida) would be a pretty good fit for him, and I feel pretty confident (in a potential flip) as well,” Wiggins explained to Gators Illustrated on Sunday following his official visit. “He’s enjoying the experience here. He really is having a good time. Hopefully we’ll be able to get him in.”
Wiggins has already proven himself as a recruit-recruiter. When four-star defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud committed to the Gators, he credited Wiggins for having a role in his decision.
“I remember trying to get him to come here. I remember talking with him. I was like, ‘Going down here, relationships are like no other… If you really want to make that decision because the people here are great. The relationships you'll have with the players are great. They’re going to treat you like family,’” Wiggins recalled.
The emphasis on relationships stood out to Wiggins on his own official visit, especially with host Kamran James.
“He’s really just been like, ‘This would be a great place to be,’” Wiggins said. “I know he said most of his relationships here, he said those are some of the best guys he’s ever met. That’s one of the great things about college is like – make those personal experiences with, not even just the players, but even the coaches as well.”
As far as his own commitment stands, Wiggins explained that he’s very confident in Florida despite a recent official visit to Stanford. Wiggins will also visit Florida State on June 21.
“We’re still strong,” he said. “I was just taking these three official visits to kind of figure out where I am with it. I wanted to take these to kind of evaluate the schools.”
At Stanford, Wiggins said the focus was on academics and what the university had to offer in addition to football. The Tallahassee native will evaluate his visit to local Florida State after June 21.
“I would say with me right now, I feel very confident with Florida. For Florida State, I don’t know what it would take,” he said of the Seminoles’ chances for a flip. “Not sure what it would take.”