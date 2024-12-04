Long-Standing Commit Waltez Clark Signs With Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The first signee has been announced for the Florida Gators' 2025 recrtuiting class.
In-state running back from Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.) and class of 2025 Florida commit Waltez Clark signed his necessary papers to join the Gators during the Early Signing Period.
A 6-foot-1, 194-pound running back, Clark ranks as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports, which also views him as a top-20 running back recruit.
Clark is the longest tenured commit in the Gators 2025 class, having been a part of it since September of 2023. He announced his commitment to the Gators following a big upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Swamp.
There were many schools that offered Clark including Alabama, Florida State and Georgia, but none were able to sway the in-state product away from Florida since he committed.
And despite these schools continuing to stay in his ear throughout the early parts of summer, he ultimately shut down his recruitment after one last official visit to Gainesville, he told Gators Illustrated.
“No. It’s done,” he said when asked if he was taking other visits. "... (UF) appreciated it. I wouldn’t say that they wanted me to do it. They said I can (talk to other schools), but I just don’t want to.”
Clark is one of three pledges at the running back position for the Gators. The other two in the class include Byron Louis of American Heritage (Fla.) and Chad Gasper of Katy Jordan (Tx.).
Learn more about Clark’s abilities, via Gators Illustrated's recruit profile below.
"Florida’s first commit of the class, Clark was a do-it-all player for Plant High School with experience at running back, receiver and linebacker. In his first two years on varsity, Clark shined with 33 total touchdowns and 1339 total yards on 8.2 yards per carry. He’s also seen as a receiving threat with 870 yards over the past two seasons as a part-time receiver and eight total touchdowns. He continued to be a multi-versatile threat his senior season with over 800 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns. He also ran a 10.82-second 100-meter dash for Plant. Clark told Gators Illustrated after his official visit on June 17, 2024 that he had shut down all communication with other schools. He was Florida’s highest-rated offensive commit at the time of his commitment by 247 Sports (No. 239)."