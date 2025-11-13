Pair of Florida Commits Visiting Ole Miss for Gators-Rebels Bout
Over the past few days, Rivals’ Corey Bender and Chad Simmons revealed that two Florida Gators 2026 football commits are making the trip to Ole Miss on Saturday for their upcoming game against the Gators.
Four-star safety Kaiden Hall and four-star running back Carsyn Baker will be visiting Oxford for this weekend's game.
It is hardly a surprise to see the commits in the Gators’ 2026 class visit other schools. There is uncertainty surrounding the program as they are still without a permanent head coach on the sideline and will be by the time the season ends.
For Baker, this is his second visit in a row to a team that the Gators are facing. He was in Lexington last weekend to watch the Kentucky Wildcats demolish Florida. That is not great for the Gators, but at the same time, Baker said he is just making sure his future is at the forefront of his mind.
“I just want to make sure I’m choosing the right place,” he told Simmons after scheduling three more official visits.
The other two schools Baker has visits lined up with are North Carolina and Georgia Tech, according to Simmons. Baker is the only running back commit in the Gators' class, which could make things interesting down the stretch should he flip to another school.
In Hall’s case, this feels more out of the blue. The four-star safety committed to the Gators back in June and has since been strong on his pledge to the program. But like any recruit would, he is beginning to hear from other schools as Florida continues its search for the next head coach.
This crack in the door of his recruitment has let the Rebels in, and he is willing to listen to what they have to offer.
Hall has been a Swiss Army Knife for his high school. On the offensive side, he has accounted for 601 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 761 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground in 10 games as a senior, according to MaxPreps.
However, colleges are recruiting him for his work on defense. The numbers do not stand out for Hall on this side of the ball, but he has 16 total tackles, three interceptions, and two passes defended in 10 games.
Despite all the noise surrounding Florida’s 2026 class, it still boasts 19 commits and ranks as the No. 13 overall class in the country, according to 247Sports. Still, many schools will continue to make a run at those committed to Florida until the school hires a new head coach.
"We're still actively recruiting our players. It's no different than anything else," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said recently. "We're still communicating on a daily basis, sending texts and sending email, and getting a chance to talk to them on the phone. They're still Florida Gators. We're still Florida Gator coaches, and we're still recruiting our student-athletes to come to this university.
"It's a great opportunity. Again, this is the University of Florida. We want to go out and get these players to come here and they understand that part. This is a special place."