How Billy Gonzales is Handling Florida's Recruiting as Gators Interim HC
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While uncertainty surrounds the future of the program with the Florida Gators searching for its next head coach, it remains full speed ahead for the current staff.
Interim head coach Billy Gonzales, who previously said a goal of his would be to stay at Florida as part of the next staff, has taken control of the program's recruiting efforts after Billy Napier's firing, even though there is a chance that he or anyone else within the program are not retained.
"We're still actively recruiting our players. It's no different than anything else," he said Wednesday. "We're still communicating on a daily basis, sending texts and sending email, and getting a chance to talk to them on the phone. They're still Florida Gators. We're still Florida Gator coaches, and we're still recruiting our student-athletes to come to this university."
The efforts, both before Napier's firing and after, are paying off as the Gators have not had a single decommit in its 19-commit 2026 recruiting class. In fact, multiple players in the class have reaffirmed their pledges no matter who the next head coach is.
Four-star edge rusher KJ Ford, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star receiver Justin Williams, four-star offensive lineman five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy and four-star quarterback Will Griffin have all publicly confirmed their commitments shortly after Napier's firing on Oct. 19.
"100% no matter what... You know it’s in all kinds of weather," Griffin, who has taken on a leadership role in the class, told On3's Corey Bender.
Florida's current players are also using their connections with the current class to help the staff recruit. Jake Slaughter, who has a personal relationship with four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr due to their brief time together at Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, spoke to Carr shortly after Napier's firing.
"I tried to tell guys, I've talked to recruits, have a good relationship with G'Nivre Carr out of IMG. He was an Ocala guy. Him and I have talked," Slaughter said on Oct. 20. "So, it's about the place. It's about like what Coach G says, playing for the logo, and we want to make the logo proud. We want to play for each other in all kinds of weather."
While Florida has not had a single decommitment and multiple players have confirmed plans to remain in the Gators' class, that doesn't mean there won't be decommitments in the future. Multiple players in the class, as a result of the coaching change, are taking visits elsewhere as they evaluate their options.
Four-star corner CJ Bronaugh will visit Ohio State on Nov. 15.
Additionally, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua visited Washington four-star and offensive linemen Chancellor Campbell and Tyler Chukuyem both visited North Carolina on Oct. 24, while four-star running back Carsyn Baker took an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech on Oct. 25.
Campbell on Tuesday, however, tweeted a picture from one of his visits to Florida with a gator and lock emojis, indicating his intent to remain in the class.
Nonetheless, while uncertainty surrounds the future of the program and while there will likely be some attrition in the class, Florida is confident most of the current class will remain pledged to the Gators.
"It's a great opportunity. Again, this is the University of Florida," Gonzales said. "We want to go out and get these players to come here and they understand that part, this is a special place."