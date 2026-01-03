WR Transfer with Ties to Florida Staff Set to Visit Gators

With the movement of the transfer portal in full swing, the Florida Gators are being viewed as a serious contender for a transfer wide receiver with ties to the program.

According multiple reports, former Georgia Tech wide receiver Bailey Stockton is expected to head to Gainesville this weekend for a visit. Stockton will be joining former Yellow Jackets backup quarterback Aaron Philo on the trip, as Florida has made the signal caller a top target since he announced his intention to enter the portal.

Philo is predicted to commit to Florida.

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton is set to visit the Florida Gators this weekend. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The two share an established chemistry that dates back to their pre-college days, when Stockton served as Philo’s top target at Prince Avenue Christian High School, helping him become the state of Georgia’s all-time leading passer.

While the two played sparingly individually at Georgia Tech, the pair managed to find a groove with each other when on the field together. In two seasons together with the Yellow Jackets, they connected nine times for 131 total yards , with a notable portion of their individual productions coming with each other.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver hauled in 21 passes for 233 yards. His best performance came in Georgia Tech’s season opener against Colorado, when he caught four passes for 48 yards.

During his redshirt freshman season in 2024, Stockton recorded 17 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown. Through two seasons of action, he has totaled 38 catches for 439 yards and one touchdown.

As a high school prospect, Stockton was a three-star recruit who also earned offers from Coastal Carolina, Army, and Georgia Southern.

Through two varsity seasons, he totaled 157 catches, 2,696 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns.

Stockton also has a familiar connection to Florida, having played under new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner at Georgia Tech. Faulkner recruited Stockton out of high school, and the receiver credited the coach for believing in him as a lightly recruited prospect.

“Coach Faulkner saw something in me that other schools didn't," Stockton said. “I just tried to take it and run with it.”

He may not have been Faulkner’s primary target in a run-heavy offense loaded with upperclassmen, but the two clearly have an established relationship.

While key players like Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III recently re-signed with the program, starter Eugene Wilson III has entered the transfer portal, along with backups Aidan Mizell, Tank Hawkins, and Muizz Tounkara.

Besides Stockton, Florida is also taking a look at some other transfer receivers, including former Utah State pass-catcher Braden Pegan, who the Gators reportedly have also made contact with.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI