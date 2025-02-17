REPORT: Gators Among Final Teams Aiming to Land OL Commitment
The Florida Gators are among the final 10 teams vying for an offensive lineman recruit. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star Canon Pickett has Florida in the running alongside rivals Georgia, Florida State, LSU and Miami.
Pickett is the No. 45 player and No. 32 player from Florida, according to rivals. By default, he would be the first lineman on either side of the ball to commit to Florida this recruiting cycle.
Florida offered Pickett Feb. 3, 2024. Pickett was among the group of recruits that visited Florida back in January.
He’s currently projected to choose Miami, according to 247 Sports Crystal Ball. Even if he does choose a different school to commit to early on, Florida has the recent precedent of luring away commits from other top programs.
To provide some examples from last season in the trenches, the Gators flipped offensive tackle Tavaris Dice from Auburn and offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis flipped from rival Florida State.
So far, the Gators 2026 recruiting class only has two commits: four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star safety Devin Jackson. They recently lost four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters. He decommited on Saturday following the departure of Will Harris.
Currently, the 2026 recruiting class is ranked 42nd in the country. If they landed any more commits, they’d rocket up the rankings pretty quickly.
In 2025, the Gators went from having a recruiting class in the mid-40s halfway through the season and finished No. 10 when it was all said and done. It’s a long recruiting trail ahead.